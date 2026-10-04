Gurugram in Haryana is set for a major road infrastructure boost, with a 4.23 km elevated corridor planned along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) between NH-48 and Vatika Chowk. Estimated at Rs 776.19 crore, the project will consist of interchanges, loops and ramps and has a stipulated construction period of 30 months.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has invited bids for the project under Package 1 of the Southern Peripheral Road, spanning km 0+000 to km 4+230. According to official bid documents, the tender opened on October 1, 2026, and the last date for submission of bids is November 18, 2026.

NH-48-Vatika Chowk corridor key details

Route: NH-48 to Vatika Chowk on Southern Peripheral Road

Estimated cost: Rs 776.19 crore, excluding GST

Completion period: 30 months

What is planned between NH-48 and Vatika Chowk?

The project deals with the development of an elevated corridor along the Southern Peripheral Road between NH-48 and Vatika Chowk. Interchanges, loops and ramps are also included in the scope of work, as per the GMDA tender document.

For commuters, the elevated corridor will add new road infrastructure along this important Gurugram stretch. The project will be implemented through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

How long will the project take?

The contractor will get 30 months, or 2.5 years, to complete the project. However, this is the construction period mentioned in the tender and should not be considered as a confirmation date, as the bidding process is still underway. The contract also provides for a 10-year maintenance period. The tender ID is 2026_HRY_551863_1.

Why the project matters for Gurugram commuters

The proposed elevated corridor adds to a series of road infrastructure upgrades being undertaken around Gurugram and the NH-48 corridor. Measures have also been taken to address congestion and road-safety concerns on the NH-48 in the region.

As per PIB August release, foundation stones were laid for four flyovers and nine foot over bridges along the Gurgaon-Kotputli-Jaipur section of NH-48, along with other engineering works. The project was estimated to cost Rs 282 crore.

The works were aimed at offering safer and smoother journeys for commuters in Gurgaon, Rewari and surrounding areas.

The goal was to address issues including traffic congestion, road safety and waterlogging along the NH-48 corridor from Kherki Daula towards the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

More connectivity upgrades around Gurugram

Another major project is likely to enhance connectivity for traffic travelling to and from Gurugram. In July 2026, the Union Cabinet sanctioned an 8.1 km, six-lane road tunnel interlinking Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, Delhi at a capital cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore, as per PIB.

The government stated that the project is likely to enhance connectivity between West and South Delhi and benefit traffic travelling from Gurugram, Dwarka, IGI Airport and West Delhi towards South Delhi.