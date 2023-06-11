Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority convenes meeting to address sector road development – Details inside

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) recently conducted a meeting to discuss the progress of land development and master services in sectors 58 to 115. During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer PC Meena issued directives regarding land acquisition, compensations, and demarcations for the development projects planned along various sector roads. Emphasising the importance of collaboration between departments, he urged them to work together to overcome obstacles promptly, ensuring the provision of master services and expediting project timelines.

To address compensation concerns, CEO Meena instructed the LAO, Urban Estate to resolve the issue promptly. Additionally, he ordered the removal of temporary encroachments along the alignment of sector roads to ensure seamless connectivity.

Meeting’s objective

By convening this meeting and providing clear directives, the GMDA aims to overcome hurdles, accelerate development, and ensure the timely provision of vital services in the designated sectors. This proactive approach reflects the GMDA’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and fostering seamless connectivity throughout the region.

Areas of focus

CEO Meena highlighted specific areas of focus, such as the master sector roads of 71/73 and 72/72 A, sector 70 A outer, and 79/79 B, Central Peripheral Road. These areas require attention to provide essential services like sewer networks, water supply, and well-constructed roads. Meena also directed officials to approach the HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation) for the transfer of land to facilitate the construction of the master road in sector 81/81A.