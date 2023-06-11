scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority convenes meeting to address sector road development – Details inside

To address compensation concerns, CEO Meena instructed the LAO, Urban Estate to resolve the issue promptly.

Written by Express Infra
Gurgaon news, Gurgaon latest news, Gurgaon news live, Gurgaon news today, Today news Gurgaon,The National,sujeev mehta,Space,gmda,DREAM Act
By convening this meeting and providing clear directives, the GMDA aims to overcome hurdles. (Representational Image)

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) recently conducted a meeting to discuss the progress of land development and master services in sectors 58 to 115. During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer PC Meena issued directives regarding land acquisition, compensations, and demarcations for the development projects planned along various sector roads. Emphasising the importance of collaboration between departments, he urged them to work together to overcome obstacles promptly, ensuring the provision of master services and expediting project timelines.

To address compensation concerns, CEO Meena instructed the LAO, Urban Estate to resolve the issue promptly. Additionally, he ordered the removal of temporary encroachments along the alignment of sector roads to ensure seamless connectivity.

Also Read

Meeting’s objective

By convening this meeting and providing clear directives, the GMDA aims to overcome hurdles, accelerate development, and ensure the timely provision of vital services in the designated sectors. This proactive approach reflects the GMDA’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and fostering seamless connectivity throughout the region.

Also Read

Areas of focus

CEO Meena highlighted specific areas of focus, such as the master sector roads of 71/73 and 72/72 A, sector 70 A outer, and 79/79 B, Central Peripheral Road. These areas require attention to provide essential services like sewer networks, water supply, and well-constructed roads. Meena also directed officials to approach the HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation) for the transfer of land to facilitate the construction of the master road in sector 81/81A.

More Stories on
Gurugram

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-06-2023 at 15:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market