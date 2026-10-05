Road connectivity in Gujarat is set for an upgrade with two highway projects covering bypass construction and widening of key stretches. 

The projects together involve an investment of more than Rs 2,500 crore and aims to improve traffic movement, road safety and connectivity between important districts.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared details of both projects on X. The works include bypasses on National Highway-351 and the upgrade of a 196-km stretch of National Highway-351G.

Wadia, Jetpur bypasses to come up on NH-351

Approval has been granted for the construction of the Wadia Bypass and Jetpur Bypass, including the Thanagalol realignment, on NH-351 in Gujarat.

The project will cover a total length of 20.44 km and will cost Rs 377.36 crore.

NH-351 starts from Mahuva on NH-51 near Pipavav Port and ends at Jetpur on NH-27. The highway connects Pipavav Port with NH-27, which is part of the East-West Corridor.

The highway is being developed in five packages as a two-lane road with paved shoulders. Once the Wadia and Jetpur bypasses are constructed, the entire NH-351 will have a continuous two-lane configuration with paved shoulders.

Bypasses to ease traffic, improve road safety

The existing sections near Wadia and Jetpur face traffic jams and road accident issues. The new bypasses are expected to take through traffic away from these congested sections.

The project is also aimed at improving road safety and reducing vehicle operating costs. For travellers and other road users, this could mean smoother movement and a better travel experience along the corridor.

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Rs 2,125 cr upgrade planned for NH-351G

Separately, approval has been granted for upgrading a 196-km stretch of NH-351G from Nageshri through Amreli to Chotila.

The project will be developed as a two-lane road with paved shoulders under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), for Rs 2,125.55 crore.

The project also includes upgrades to the Amreli Bypass, the Jasdan-Atkot-Babra section, and the Chotila city portion. These sections will be upgraded to a four-lane road with paved shoulders.

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Amreli, Rajkot and Surendranagar connectivity to improve

The existing NH-351G stretch has been facing traffic jams and road accident issues. The upgrade is intended to improve the highway’s capacity, safety and operational efficiency.

The corridor will strengthen road connectivity across Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, particularly between Amreli, Rajkot and Surendranagar.

It is also expected to make the movement of people and goods easier across these districts. Together with the NH-351 bypass project, the works will add to the road infrastructure connecting key parts of Saurashtra.