Mumbai commuters are set to get relief from traffic congestion as three major bridges at Sion, Goregaon and Vidyavihar were inaugurated for vehicles on Thursday, October 22. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the development through its official X account, underlining the opening of three road projects.

In its post, BMC mentioned, “Railway flyover near Shivajinagar Railway Station, railway flyover near, railway flyover near Vidya Vihar Railway Station and flyover on Goregaon-Mulund Link Road to be opened for traffic today.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the bridges virtually in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar. The event was livestreamed at all three locations.

The projects are likely to boost east-west connectivity and reduce congestion at crucial road junctions.

🔷शीव रेल्वे स्थानकाजवळील रेल्वे उड्डाणपूल, विद्याविहार रेल्वे स्थानकाजवळील रेल्वे उड्डाणपूल आणि गोरेगाव – मुलुंड जोड मार्गावरील उड्डाणपूल वाहतुकीसाठी आज होणार खुले #mybmcupdates @CMOMaharashtra

@mieknathshinde

@SunetraA_Pawar

@ShelarAshish

@MPLodha

@TawdeRitu

@misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 22, 2026

Sion bridge: Four lanes and better railway connectivity

The reconstructed Sion railway overbridge replaces a 112-year-old British-era structure declared unsafe in 2019. The old bridge has remained closed to traffic for more than two years, as per a report by The Indian Express.

As per BMC, the reconstruction would also provide space for the proposed fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2).

The project has also been completed four months ahead of its February 2027 deadline.

According to The Indian Express, the Rs 60-crore bridge is 61 metres long, in comparison with the earlier structure’s 40 metres. It consists of vehicular lanes instead of two, along with a dedicated footpath connecting commuters to Sion railway station.

An underpass has also been provided to facilitate pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Vidyavihar bridge: Travel time likely to fall to 10 minutes

The new Vidyavihar railway overbridge interlinks Ramchandra Chemurkar Marg in the east with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in the west.

According to BMC, as reported by PTI, the project is likely to cut travel time between the two sides from 30 minutes to 10 minutes. It should also ease congestion on the existing flyover near Ghatkopar railway station.

The Rs 178-crore project was originally proposed in 1991, whereas construction started in 2016.

Goregaon flyover: Check route and traffic benefits

The third project is a 1.26 km elevated road in Goregaon East, constructed under the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. As per BMC, the flyover interlinks General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg with Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Road near Santosh Nagar. It is likely to ease traffic around Dindoshi court, Valbhat River junction and Hotel Ratnagiri Junction.

The Indian Express reported that the Rs 300-crore elevated stretch begins near Dindoshi court and goes down near Sanjay Ghandhi National Park. Motorists heading towards the eastern suburbs can continue using the existing road network. The flyover is part of the larger GMLR corridor, which is planned to link the Eastern and Western Express Highways through twin tunnels.

Why was the opening delayed?

According to The Indian Express, the three projects together cost around Rs 538 crore. Their opening has reportedly been delayed despite the bridges being ready, prompting criticism from residents and opposition leaders.

The report also cited senior civic officials as saying that finishing work, including painting and installation of signboards, also led to the delay.

With the inauguration, motorists are likely to gain additional routes across Mumbai, whereas the full benefits of the GMLR corridor will depend on the completion of its remaining sections.