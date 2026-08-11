A newly widened road in Gorakhpur is set to bring relief to commuters travelling towards Lucknow, Varanasi, Nepal and several districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh who have to navigate through the city’s busy roads to reach their destination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated the two-lane Green City–Madhopur Bandha road, which has been constructed and strengthened at a cost of around ₹70 crore, according to the news agency PTI.

The new road will give commuters an alternative route for regional travel, reducing the need for vehicles heading towards major destinations to pass through the main parts of Gorakhpur.

₹70 crore road project to cut through-city traffic

The new road is expected to improve movement for commuters from Green City and surrounding areas while reducing pressure on roads passing through Gorakhpur. Those travelling towards Varanasi, Lucknow, Nepal, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj and Balrampur would be able to avoid the city while travelling towards these destinations,as per the government.

The earlier road was narrow, creating difficulties for residents and restricting the movement of heavy vehicles. The widened road is expected to provide smoother movement for both local and regional traffic.

Drains added to tackle waterlogging

The new road also addresses a long-standing waterlogging problem in the area. Drains have been constructed on both sides of the road to improve water drainage and prevent water from accumulating along the stretch. The improved road is expected to benefit residents in the surrounding areas while making the movement of heavy vehicles easier.

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More road projects to strengthen Gorakhpur’s bypass network

The newly widened road is part of a larger plan to improve road connectivity around Gorakhpur and provide more routes for traffic towards neighbouring districts and other states.

As part of this plan, the Rajghat–Habert Bandha–Madhopur embankment road is being developed as a four-lane corridor. A flyover has also been proposed at Domingarh, which is expected to further improve traffic movement in the area.

Once these projects are completed, commuters travelling towards Lucknow will be able to use the Domingarh four-lane bypass to reach Kalesar without entering the main city.

Similarly, commuters heading towards Nepal and Sonauli will have the option of travelling through Mahesra. This will give regional traffic more alternatives and reduce dependence on roads passing through central Gorakhpur.