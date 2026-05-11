Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced railway infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 1,535 crore in Telangana. This covers two distinct but connected upgrades on a corridor that handles some of the heaviest rail traffic between northern and southern India.

What was inaugurated

The two projects together span close to 140 kilometres of railway infrastructure in and around Kazipet, a junction town in Warangal district that sits at the crossroads of major rail routes heading towards Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Balharshah.

The first, and larger, of the two is a multi-tracking project on the Kazipet–Vijayawada corridor covering 118 km across three sections: Warangal–Kazipet, Nekonda–Mahabubabad, and Errupalem–Dornakal Junction. The second is a 21 km Rail Under Rail Bypass at Kazipet Junction itself.

The multi-tracking project

The Kazipet–Vijayawada route is part of the Grand Trunk rail corridor, one of the principal arteries connecting the northern half of the country to the south. Running additional tracks alongside an existing line, what railways call multi-tracking, is a standard method to increase the volume of trains a corridor can handle without building an entirely new route.

On this corridor, the addition is expected to reduce the frequency with which trains are held up waiting for oncoming services or for a path to clear. For passengers, that translates to fewer delays. For freight operators, it means goods trains spend less time stationary on the line, as per the PIB release.

The districts of Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam will be the most directly affected. These are areas where coal, cement, fertilisers, and agricultural produce regularly move by rail, and faster freight cycles matter to both local industry and farming.

The Kazipet bypass

Kazipet Junction presents a specific operational problem: trains heading in three different directions, Hyderabad, Balharshah, and Vijayawada, converge at the same point, creating frequent conflicts in scheduling and movement. A train waiting to proceed towards one destination can end up blocking trains headed elsewhere.

The 21 km Rail Under Rail Bypass is designed to resolve this. By allowing trains to pass under existing lines rather than crossing the same tracks at grade, the junction can handle simultaneous movements that would previously have required one train to wait for another to clear. The result is fewer crossing delays, better punctuality across the board, and more scheduling flexibility for railways.

The bypass also sits on the Delhi–Chennai route, which means its benefits extend well beyond Telangana’s borders to long-distance services across the country, the PIB data said.