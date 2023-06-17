Good news for Mumbaikars! Much-awaited Coastal Road Project to be partially operational from THIS month – Know all details here

The much-awaited Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) is likely to become partially operational from November’23 onwards. However, the entire high-speed corridor will become fully operational by May’24.

Presently, the construction for Mumbai’s ambitious road project is in full swing. About 76 per cent of the work on the project has been completed. The project is being completed at an estimated cost of Rs 12,721 crore.

Mumbai’s Coastal Road project to be partly opened from November:-

Coastal Road project is one of the prestigious road projects being constructed in India’s financial capital. The Mumbai Civic body authorities are likely to open the two roads – (a) Marine Drive to Haji Ali Promenade, and (b) Marine Drive to JK Kapoor Chowk at the Worli interchange, partially by November-end.

The entire project will have three interchanges for vehicular movement. These are – (a) Amarsons Garden in Breach Candy, (b) at Haji Ali, and (c) at Worli.

Reason behind completion of Mumbai’s coastal road project:-

Earlier, the target to complete the entire road project was November’23. However, due to various reasons, the project gets delayed. There are several reasons such as – (a) Changes in design of vehicular interchange at Worli. (b) Outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, etc.

Also Read Mumbai Coastal Road to be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: CM Eknath Shinde



Last month, the BMC achieved a major milestone following the completion of the excavation of a second underground tunnel of the coastal road project near Priyadarshini Park. The key infrastructure venture will now be extended to the distant suburb of Virar. The work for the second tunnel was started nearly 13 months ago.

The tunnel-digging work between Marine Drive-Priyadarshini Park has fully been completed, while the construction work on the actual road (stretching more than 10km) is 75 percent complete.

On completion, the Mumbai’s Coastal Road project will ease traffic congestion in Maharashtra’s capital. The project will provide relief to the motorists travelling to western suburbs, thus it will prove to be the lifeline of the financial capital.