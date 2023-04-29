Good news for Delhiites! 4 flyovers to be ready by year-end: PWD Minister Atishi

Good news for Delhiites! The Delhi government is working on a mission mode to make the city traffic jam-free. In this regard, the government has targeted to complete the construction of pending flyover projects in the city.

On Friday, PWD Minister Atish reviewed the progress of various flyover projects with the senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD). She asked the officials to complete the construction of four flyovers and ready them by year-end.

These four flyovers are – (a) Sarai Kale Khan-T junction flyover, (b) doubling and expansion of the flyover from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden, (c) a six-lane flyover between Anand Vihar and the Apsara border, and (d) a double-decker flyover at the Ghonda-Brijpuri junction and the Mukarba Chowk underpass.

.@ArvindKejriwal Govt’s PWD is pursuing the most innovative solutions to make Delhi a congestion-free city



I’ve reviewed ongoing flyover, underpass and elevated road projects, worth ₹3360+ Cr today. Have directed team to share target-based timelines to ensure timely completion. pic.twitter.com/okv0G8ZKDD — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 28, 2023

Sarai Kale Khan-T junction flyover:-

The Sarai Kale Khan T-junction flyover is expected to be ready by July. With its completion, the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction will become a signal-free corridor. It will provide relief from traffic snarls to the lakhs of vehicles passing through this route every day.

Flyover from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden:-

The PWD is working on doubling and expanding the flyover from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden. Both the flyovers will be expanded to three lanes and a new three-lane flyover will also be built, along with the two existing flyovers, to make them two-way.

Flyover between Anand Vihar and the Apsara border:-

The Delhi government is constructing a six-lane flyover between the Anand Vihar road overbridge (ROB) and the Apsara border ROB on Road Number-56. With the completion of this 1,440 metres (approx) long flyover, the people will get relieved from the frequent traffic snarls witnessed at the red light near Ramprastha Colony, Vivek Vihar and Shreshtha Vihar.

Flyover from Karawal Nagar to Ghonda-Brijpuri junction:-

The Public Works Department is constructing a double-decker flyover in northeast Delhi, connecting Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura over a distance of 1.4 km. Of the double decker, the lower deck will be a four-lane flyover while the upper deck will have a metro line.

Mukarba Chowk to Haiderpur underpass:-

The Mukarba Chowk to Haiderpur underpass is likely to be ready by the year-end.

Significance:-

The completion of these four projects is an important step for making the national capital traffic smooth. It will benefit lakhs of daily commuters as they will get rid of traffic. For this, the PWD is working round the clock to ensure the completion of the projects within the stipulated timelines.