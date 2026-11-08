Commuters travelling across Delhi–NCR during Diwali experienced heavy traffic congestion, with a massive jam reported at Ghazipur Gol Chakkar in Delhi on Sunday (November 8). Similar traffic congestion was reported in Noida’s Sector 62 late at night on Saturday night. Meanwhile, police conducted vehicle checks at the Delhi-Gurugram border as restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into effect.

As per a video post shared by the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), heavy traffic congestion put movement around Ghazipur Gol Chakkar under pressure on Diwali morning. Heavy traffic was also seen in Noida’s Sector 62 amid the festive rush. Visuals recorded around 10:31 pm on Saturday (November 7) showed vehicles caught in traffic ahead of Diwali.

VIDEO | Delhi: A massive traffic gridlock chokes the Ghazipur Gol Chakkar area on Diwali morning.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/pcPy092GSq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2026





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GRAP Stage III: Police conduct vehicle checks at Delhi-Gurugram border

Alongside the festive traffic rush, police are also doing checks at the Delhi-Gurugram border as GRAP Stage III restrictions are in effect. As per ANI, police personnel were seen doing vehicle checks in footage recorded at approximately 2 am on Sunday.

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory on Saturday, reminding motorists that GRAP Stage III is in force and appealing to them to comply with applicable vehicle restrictions.

The measures are aimed at reducing pollution from vehicles that do not meet prescribed emission standards. Motorists travelling into Delhi, especially those driving older petrol and diesel vehicles, should check the important restrictions before beginning their journeys.



#WATCH | Delhi: Police conduct a checking drive at the Delhi – Gurugram border as restrictions on vehicle entry come into effect under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III). (Visuals shot at 2 am) https://t.co/1rNIS2Y3Pt — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026

GRAP Stage III: Which vehicles are allowed in Delhi?

As per the official post shared by Delhi Traffic Police on X, Delhi-registered petrol cars meeting BS-IV or higher standards and diesel cars meeting BS-VI standards are allowed.

Electric and CNG vehicles are also mentioned among permitted categories. Eligible electric, BS-VI diesel buses, and CNG vehicles can operate, whereas compliant commercial vehicles must meet applicable emission and documentation requirements.

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The advisory listed Delhi-registered petrol cars meeting BS-III or older standards and diesel cars below BS-VI among restricted vehicles. It also mentions restrictions impacting certain older outside-Delhi vehicles, heavy trucks, and commercial vehicles not destined for Delhi.

Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, police vehicles and fire service vehicles, are permitted. Motorists should check the rules applicable to their vehicle category, as some Delhi-entry restrictions may operate separately from GRAP Stage III.

Travelling during Diwali? Check traffic updates before leaving?

Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to check traffic advisories and planned diversions before planning their journeys. Drivers should carry valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and keep their vehicles properly maintained. Commuters have also been advised to use public transport or carpool wherever possible.

For traffic assistance, motorists can call 1095, whereas 112 is available for emergencies. Updates are also available through Delhi Traffic Police’s official social media accounts.