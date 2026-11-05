The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a Rs 77.40-crore project to upgrade 39.279 km of National Highway 31 (NH-31) between Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and the Bihar border. The project aims to enhance the existing road corridor used by motorists, bus passengers and commercial vehicle operators travelling between the two states.

As per the NHAI’s official Request for Proposal (RFP), dated November 3, 2026, the authority has invited bids for the project under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. The estimated cost excludes GST, whereas the selected contractor will be allotted six months to complete the work, followed by a five-year maintenance period.

NH-31 upgrade: key project details

Which sections of NH-31 will be improved?

The project consists of two sections of the existing NH-31 corridor in Uttar Pradesh. The first stretch is from km 486.421 to km 523.700, covering 37.279 km. The second one covers from km 528.000 to km 530.000, spanning another 2 km.

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Together, these sections comprise 39.279 km of proposed improvement work. The tender concerns an existing national highway rather than the construction of a new expressway.

As per the tender documents and NHAI’s official RFP:

Estimated cost: RS 77.40 crore, excluding GST.

Route and Length: Rauza Chauraha in Ghazipur towards the UP-Bihar border, spanning 39.279 km.

Completion duration: Six months, followed by five years of maintenance.

Tender deadline: December 3, 2026 at 11 AM; bids are slated to open on December 4 at 11:30 AM.

What could change for motorists?

The proposal concerns an existing highway connection between eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The improvement work aims to upgrade the road corridor, which serves private vehicles, buses and goods carriers. However, the actual benefits for motorists will depend on the specific engineering works undertaken.

Importantly, the project is currently at the tender stage. The invitation for bids does not mean the construction has commenced.

When will the NH-31 project be completed?

NHAI has mentioned a six-month completion period for the selected contractor, along with a five-year maintenance period. Interested contractors will need to submit their technical and financial bids through the designated government procurement portals by December 3, 2026, at 11 AM.

The opening of bids is scheduled for December 4, 2026, at 11:30 AM. The six-month duration is allocated for the contractual duration of the work and should not be considered a confirmed date, since the contract has not yet been awarded.

Another NH-31 project sanctioned in Bihar

Earlier, the Union Cabinet gave the green signal to a Rs 3,936.05-crore project in June, 2026 to upgrade the 143.529 -km Khagaria-Purnia section of NH-31 and NH-231 in Bihar to four lanes.

As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in an official release issued through the PIB, the project will be developed under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT-Toll) model. The plan includes a 6.729 km greenfield bypass around Purnia. The ministry mentioned that road is projected to address sharp curves and congestion, boost road safety and reduce travel time by around 2 hours.