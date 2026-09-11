The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is operating special bus services from Mumbai and neighbouring areas to help devotees travel to their hometowns in Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra ahead of the Ganpati festival, reported PTI.

A total of 5,743 special services are scheduled between September 10 and 13, with the biggest deployment planned for Friday and Saturday. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14.

Thane to operate highest number of special buses

As many as 3,028 special bus services are scheduled to depart on Friday, the highest for the four-day period. Another 2,425 services will operate on Saturday, while 91 are scheduled for Sunday.

Of the 5,743 services planned between September 10 and 13, Thane accounts for the largest share with 2,951 buses. Mumbai will operate 1,917 services, followed by Palghar with 564, Ratnagiri with 275 and Raigad with 36.

On Friday, 1,670 special buses are scheduled to depart from Thane, while 1,105 will leave from Mumbai and 225 from Palghar. On Saturday, Thane will operate 1,211 services, followed by 608 from Mumbai and 330 from Palghar.

MSRTC had operated 199 Ganpati special buses on Thursday from major bus stations in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar divisions.

Of the total services scheduled during the four-day period, 4,863 are ordinary buses and 880 are ordinary ‘Jijau’ buses with a 3×2 seating arrangement.

MSRTC prepares for peak Ganpati travel

The current operation is part of the corporation’s wider arrangements for the festival rush. MSRTC had earlier announced 5,220 additional buses between September 7 and 25, particularly on routes connecting Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra.

The corporation is also offering a group booking facility for a minimum of 40 passengers. Women and senior citizens are eligible for a 50 per cent fare concession under the facility, while Amrut senior citizens can avail themselves of a 100 per cent fare concession.

MSRTC has deployed staff and senior officials at major bus stations and bus stops to manage the passenger rush. Vehicle repair teams have also been stationed at strategic locations along major Konkan highways to respond to breakdowns.

Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the arrival of Lord Ganesha, will be celebrated on September 14, while the festival will conclude with Anant Chaturdashi on September 25.

The festival is celebrated widely across Maharashtra and has particular cultural significance in the Konkan region. Thousands of people travel from Mumbai and surrounding areas to their native places in Konkan to celebrate Ganpati with their families.