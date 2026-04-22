Barely a fortnight apart, two significant road infrastructure projects in North India are grabbing headlines. On April 14, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor was thrown open to traffic. On April 29, the Ganga Expressway is scheduled to follow. Apart from the sharp reduction in travel time, these are seen as key channels of economic growth.

Here is how the two projects compare:

Ganga Expressway vs Delhi-Dehradun Corridor: Cost and scale

The Delhi-Dehradun corridor cost Rs 11,868 crore to build and spans 210 kilometres. The Ganga Expressway is significantly larger, with 594 kilometres long and built at a cost of Rs 36,200 crore. Both have been executed as access-controlled, high-speed highways.

The Delhi-Dehradun project is a central government initiative executed by NHAI. The Ganga Expressway is a state project, executed by UPEIDA across four packages.

Ganga Expressway vs Delhi-Dehradun Corridor: Travel time

The Delhi-Dehradun corridor cuts travel time between the two cities from 6.5 hours to 2.5 hours, while also reducing the distance from 235 km to 210 km. The highway is designed for a minimum speed of 100 kmph.

On the Ganga Expressway, the Meerut-to-Prayagraj journey is expected to come down from 10–12 hours to 6–7 hours. The expressway has a design speed of 120 kmph and is built as a six-lane highway, expandable to eight lanes.

Ganga Expressway vs Delhi-Dehradun Corridor: Route and districts covered

The Delhi-Dehradun corridor passes through Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and into Uttarakhand, terminating at Dehradun with a spur connecting to Haridwar.

The Ganga Expressway runs from Bijoli village in Meerut to Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj, passing through 12 districts: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Over 500 villages fall within its economic ambit.

Expressway Comparison: Delhi-Dehradun vs Ganga Expressway

Major Expressway Projects in North India Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in April 2026 Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Delhi (Akshardham) Baghpat Shamli Muzaffarnagar Saharanpur Rajaji Reserve (20km Wildlife Corridor) Dehradun Haridwar (spur) Delhi Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand ★ Daat Kali Tunnel (340m) Key Statistics Cost: ₹11,868 cr Length: 210 km Speed: Min 100 kmph Inaugurated: April 14, 2026 Travel Impact Old Time: 6.5 hours New Time: 2.5 hours Reduction: 4 hours (62%) Distance Cut: 235→210 km Wildlife Corridor 20km elevated section 60 elephant crossings 18 wild species recorded Rajaji Tiger Reserve Administration Agency: NHAI Type: Central Govt Toll (Car): ₹430 Toll (Truck): ₹1,455 Purpose Faster freight/passenger movement, religious tourism to Haridwar & Char Dham circuit Ganga Expressway Ganga Expressway Meerut (Bijoli) Hapur Bulandshahr Amroha Sambhal Ramganga Bridge Badaun Shahjahanpur ✈ 3.5km Airstrip Hardoi Unnao Raebareli Pratapgarh Prayagraj (Judapur Dandu) Ganga Bridge (960m) UTTAR PRADESH Ganga Ramganga Key Statistics Cost: ₹36,200 cr Length: 594 km Speed: 120 kmph Lanes: 6 (exp. to 8) Inaugurated: April 29, 2026 Travel Impact Route: Meerut-Prayagraj Old Time: 10-12 hours New Time: 6-7 hours Reduction: 4-6 hours Villages: 500+ Engineering Features • Ganga Bridge: 960m • Ramganga Bridge: 720m • IAF Airstrip: 3.5km (near Shahjahanpur) • 9 Utility Complexes (fuel, food, rest) Administration Agency: UPEIDA Type: State Project Packages: 4 Toll Rate: ₹2.55/km Full Toll: ~₹1,500 Plazas: 2 main + 19 ramp Purpose & Impact Logistics cost reduction, Jewar airport connectivity, industrial investment corridor. Increases UP’s expressway share from 55% to 60% of India’s network. National Context Road transport in India: 65% of freight movement, 80% of passenger traffic (2021 PIB data)

Strategic threshold: Ganga Expressway at 594 km approaches the ~600 km distance where road transport becomes competitive with multimodal alternatives (DPIIT)

Ganga Expressway vs Delhi-Dehradun Corridor: Key engineering features

The Delhi-Dehradun corridor’s most distinctive feature is a 20-km elevated wildlife corridor through the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and Shivalik forests, built to allow animal movement beneath the highway. NHAI, working with the Wildlife Institute of India, recorded 18 wild species, including 60 elephant crossings, using the underpasses during a 40-day monitoring exercise. The stretch also includes the 340-metre Daat Kali tunnel.

The Ganga Expressway features a 960-metre bridge over the Ganga and a 720-metre bridge over the Ramganga. It also includes a 3.5-km airstrip near Shahjahanpur for emergency use by Indian Air Force aircraft, which has already been tested.

Ganga Expressway vs Delhi-Dehradun Corridor: Tolls and infrastructure

The Ganga Expressway will operate on a closed tolling system with two main toll plazas, at Meerut and Prayagraj, and 19 ramp toll plazas. As per CNBC TV-18, proposed toll rates are approximately Rs 2.55 per km for cars, or roughly Rs 1,500 for the full stretch. Nine utility complexes with fuel, food and rest facilities have been built along the route.

The Delhi-Dehradun corridor operates on a closed tolling system with five major toll plazas, though collection has not begun yet. As per rates shared by NHAI officials, a car travelling the full stretch from Akshardham to the Saharanpur Bypass would pay Rs 430, Rs 240 for the Phase I leg from Akshardham to Baghpat EPE, and Rs 190 for the Phase II stretch from Baghpat EPE to Latifpur. For trucks and two-axle buses, the total comes to Rs 1,455. Heavy multi-axle vehicles could pay up to Rs 2,780.

Ganga Expressway vs Delhi-Dehradun Corridor: Economic rationale

Road transport accounts for around 65% of freight movement and 80% of passenger traffic in India, as per 2021 PIB data. Both projects are aimed at reducing logistics costs by cutting travel time and fuel consumption.

The Ganga Expressway, at 594 kilometres, is close to the distance at which road transport becomes competitive with multimodal alternatives, a threshold pegged at around 600 km by India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Its planned connectivity to Jewar airport is expected to add logistics value for export-oriented industries. The state government is also looking to attract industrial investment along the corridor.

The Delhi-Dehradun corridor, apart from faster freight and passenger movement, is expected to support religious and cultural tourism to Haridwar and the Char Dham circuit.

With the Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh’s share of India’s expressway network is projected to rise from approximately 55% to nearly 60%, according to the state government.