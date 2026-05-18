After a 15-day free-access window, toll collection has formally commenced on the Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh’s longest road corridor, stretching 594 kilometres from Meerut in the west to Prayagraj in the east. The expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 in Hardoi, and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) had initially directed its concessionaires to hold off on toll collection to build early public familiarity with the route. That period ended around May 13.

Here is how much you have to pay to use the Ganga Expressway now:

How the expressway is structured

The 594-km corridor has been divided into four operational stretches, each with its own toll points:

Stretch 1: Meerut to Badaun — 128.7 km

Stretch 2: Badaun to Hardoi — 151.7 km

Stretch 3: Hardoi to Unnao — 155.7 km

Stretch 4: Unnao to Prayagraj — 156.8 km

Toll charges apply cumulatively across stretches, meaning a commuter travelling the full length pays the aggregate of all four segments. Those entering or exiting at intermediate points pay only for the stretches they cover.

What you will pay

Rates vary significantly by vehicle class. Here is what a full Meerut-to-Prayagraj trip costs across categories:

Two-wheelers and tractors will pay Rs 905 for the full length, which includes Rs 155 for Stretch 1, Rs 240 for Stretch 2, Rs 245 for Stretch 3, and Rs 200 for Stretch 4 (approximately, based on published rates).

Cars, jeeps and vans (LMV) face a total of Rs 1,800, making it one of the more affordable long-distance expressway options per kilometre in the country at current rates.

Light commercial vehicles will pay Rs 2,840 for the full distance.

Buses and trucks will be charged Rs 5,720, a figure that will factor into freight and passenger transport economics on this corridor going forward.

Multi-axle vehicles (3 to 6 axles) face a toll of Rs 8,760 for the full stretch.

Seven-axle and above vehicles — the heaviest commercial category — will pay Rs 11,265 for a single end-to-end trip.

Ganga Expressway Toll Rates: What You Will Pay Full route: Meerut to Prayagraj — 594 km. Toll collection began May 13, 2025 after a 15-day free-access window. 594 km Total Length 4 Toll Stretches ~Rs 3/km Car Rate 27 yrs Concession Period Vehicle Category Full Route Toll Two-wheelers / Tractors Rs 905 Cars / Jeeps / Vans (LMV) Rs 1,800 Light Commercial Vehicles Rs 2,840 Buses / Trucks Rs 5,720 Multi-axle Vehicles (3-6 axles) Rs 8,760 7-axle and above Rs 11,265 Note: Rates apply cumulatively. Commuters travelling partial routes pay only for the stretches covered. Concessionaires: IRB Infrastructure and Adani Infrastructure (DBFOT/PPP model). Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Copy HTML The HTML and CSS have been copied; you can paste them into the FE CMS.

For context, a car travelling the full 594 km pays roughly Rs 3 per kilometre in toll alone, before fuel. That sits within the range of comparable expressways in the state, including the Yamuna Expressway and the Purvanchal Expressway.

The operating model

The Ganga Expressway has been developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer basis under a PPP framework. IRB Infrastructure and Adani Infrastructure, the two concessionaires, hold toll collection rights for 27 years from the commercial operation date, the clock on which began with the issuance of a provisional certificate coinciding with the inauguration.

Under the DBFOT structure, private operators finance and build the project, then recover their investment through toll revenues over the concession period. The state government retains ownership of the land and the underlying infrastructure, which transfers back at the end of the concession term.

Operations and maintenance obligations, highway patrolling, emergency medical services, breakdown assistance and rescue, were required to continue even through the toll-free window, and remain in place now that collection has begun.

Why it matters

The Ganga Expressway is the longest expressway in Uttar Pradesh and among the longer ones in the country. Its primary function is to reduce travel time between western UP, the Terai belt, and the Prayagraj region.

For freight operators, the expressway offers an alternative to congested national highways. For passenger traffic, it cuts travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj considerably. UP has been among the most aggressive states in India on highway development over the past decade, and the Ganga Expressway is in many ways the capstone of that push.