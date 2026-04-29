Ganga Expressway Launch 2026 Live: A major infrastructure milestone is set for Uttar Pradesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the much-awaited Ganga Expressway today, 29 April 2028. With the opening of the expressway, travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj will be reduced from the current 10–12 hours to approximately 6 hours.

The Ganga Expressway will provide a smoother, faster, and more efficient journey, benefiting commuters and boosting economic activity throughout the region.

Inauguration Details and PM’s Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the expressway today in Hardoi district.

At around 8:30 AM, he will begin the day with prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

He will then travel to Hardoi for the main event.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for approximately 11:30 AM, followed by a public address highlighting the importance of the project.

Ganga Expressway Project Overview: Length, cost, and design

The Ganga Expressway is a massive 594-kilometre-long, six-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor designed for high-speed travel.

Total Length: 594 km

594 km Estimated Cost: ₹36,230 crore

₹36,230 crore Structure: 6-lane expressway (expandable in the future)

6-lane expressway (expandable in the future) Type: Access-controlled, ensuring minimal interruptions and safer driving

This modern design will reduce congestion, eliminate unnecessary stoppages, and ensure a more comfortable travel experience.

Improved commuting experience through the Ganga Expressway

The Ganga Expressway will make travel between Meerut and Prayagraj much faster and more convenient for commuters. It will significantly reduce travel time and provide a smooth, direct route for vehicles.

This will help decrease traffic on existing highways, making journeys less stressful and more comfortable. Overall, the expressway will improve connectivity across the region and make daily commuting easier and more efficient for everyone.

Ganga Expressway: Improved market access for farmers and growth in tourism

The Ganga Expressway is expected to improve access to markets for farmers by connecting them better to big cities and export centres. This will make it easier and faster to transport their farm produce.

The improved road network will also make travel easier for tourists. Better connectivity to different places in Uttar Pradesh may attract more visitors and help the local tourism industry grow.

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