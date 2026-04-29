Ganga Expressway Launch 2026 Live: A major infrastructure milestone is set for Uttar Pradesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the much-awaited Ganga Expressway today, 29 April 2028. With the opening of the expressway, travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj will be reduced from the current 10–12 hours to approximately 6 hours.
The Ganga Expressway will provide a smoother, faster, and more efficient journey, benefiting commuters and boosting economic activity throughout the region.
Inauguration Details and PM’s Schedule
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the expressway today in Hardoi district.
At around 8:30 AM, he will begin the day with prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.
He will then travel to Hardoi for the main event.
The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for approximately 11:30 AM, followed by a public address highlighting the importance of the project.
Ganga Expressway Project Overview: Length, cost, and design
The Ganga Expressway is a massive 594-kilometre-long, six-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor designed for high-speed travel.
Total Length: 594 km
Estimated Cost: ₹36,230 crore
Structure: 6-lane expressway (expandable in the future)
Type: Access-controlled, ensuring minimal interruptions and safer driving
This modern design will reduce congestion, eliminate unnecessary stoppages, and ensure a more comfortable travel experience.
Improved commuting experience through the Ganga Expressway
The Ganga Expressway will make travel between Meerut and Prayagraj much faster and more convenient for commuters. It will significantly reduce travel time and provide a smooth, direct route for vehicles.
This will help decrease traffic on existing highways, making journeys less stressful and more comfortable. Overall, the expressway will improve connectivity across the region and make daily commuting easier and more efficient for everyone.
Ganga Expressway: Improved market access for farmers and growth in tourism
The Ganga Expressway is expected to improve access to markets for farmers by connecting them better to big cities and export centres. This will make it easier and faster to transport their farm produce.
The improved road network will also make travel easier for tourists. Better connectivity to different places in Uttar Pradesh may attract more visitors and help the local tourism industry grow.
Live Updates
06:31 (IST)
29 Apr 2026
Ganga Expressway: Boosting business and creating jobs
The Ganga Expressway will open up new business opportunities along its route, helping local trade grow and attracting more investment. It will also create many direct and indirect job opportunities across different districts.
The project will help support people’s livelihoods and contribute to overall economic growth in the region.
06:25 (IST)
29 Apr 2026
Ganga Expressway: A key economic corridor
The Ganga Expressway project is planned as an important economic corridor. About 2,635 hectares of land along its route will be developed into manufacturing and logistics hubs.
This will help reduce transport and logistics costs, improve supply chains, and boost industrial and manufacturing growth.
06:22 (IST)
29 Apr 2026
Ganga Expressway: Connecting Uttar Pradesh better
The Ganga Expressway will be an important road that connects many parts of Uttar Pradesh. It will connect to other major expressways, including the Agra–Lucknow Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway, and the planned Meerut–Haridwar road.
All these expressways together will make travel easier and faster across the state. They will help improve connections between cities and support development in different regions of Uttar Pradesh.