Gadkari announces completion of two-lane Jaiswal Bridge in J&K – Here’s how it will benefit ‘Amarnath Yatra’

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently announced the completion of the two-lane Jaiswal Bridge over River Chenab on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44 in Jammu and Kashmir. The construction of this 118-meter cantilever bridge cost ₹20 crore.

In a Twitter post, Gadkari underscored the importance of this infrastructure milestone, emphasising its dual purpose.

Firstly, the bridge will alleviate congestion along the Chanderkote to Ramban section, ensuring smoother vehicular movement

Secondly, it will facilitate the seamless passage of vehicles and pilgrim traffic during the upcoming ‘Shri Amarnath Yatra’ on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44

Gadkari expressed his commitment to developing exceptional highway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing the progress to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that this transformative development not only contributes to the region’s economic growth but also enhances its appeal as a premier tourist destination.

During a press conference in Katra on April 11, Gadkari discussed the progress of National Highway projects in Jammu and Kashmir. He specifically mentioned the challenges faced in the four-laning project of the Srinagar-Jammu road, particularly the difficult stretch between Ramban and Banihal, which is prone to landslides. The project underwent extensive geological and geo-technical investigations to address these issues, Gadkari stated.