scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Future is electric! India will soon rely more on public transport as Centre eyes new policy reforms

The government will ensure that the new transport would run on electricity and not on diesel.

Written by FE Online
Public transport in Indian cities
India has been focussing a lot on roadway infrastructure so that it is able to improve connectivity and make travel seamless for commuters. (Image: Express Photo)

An analysis recently done by the government has revealed that public transport is missing in most of the Indian cities. In an attempt to overcome this problem, the government will be coming out with fresh policies to introduce public transport in most cities, Prime Minister’s advisor Tarun Kapoor has revealed.

The government will ensure that the new transport would run on electricity and not on diesel. Kapoor said that this will not only multiply the number, but also bring a transition from diesel buses. He also stressed on the fact that considering most Indian cities have a lot of pollution, the need for electric vehicles is now.

Also Read

India has been focussing a lot on roadway infrastructure so that it is able to improve connectivity and make travel seamless for commuters. Kapoor said that the government really wants to focus on this sector so that not only India has more electric buses, cars and two-wheelers, but also becomes a manufacturing hub in the world.

Also Read

Premium Buses In National Capital

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said had announced that the national capital will be rolling out premium private buses which will have a system of app-based seat booking. He had said that the underlying aim of introducing this public transport is to minimise the use of private vehicles on road.

There is no fixed timeline as to when the buses will launch but when they do launch, the fares of the ticket will be market driven. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 14:38 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market