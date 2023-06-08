Future is electric! India will soon rely more on public transport as Centre eyes new policy reforms

An analysis recently done by the government has revealed that public transport is missing in most of the Indian cities. In an attempt to overcome this problem, the government will be coming out with fresh policies to introduce public transport in most cities, Prime Minister’s advisor Tarun Kapoor has revealed.

The government will ensure that the new transport would run on electricity and not on diesel. Kapoor said that this will not only multiply the number, but also bring a transition from diesel buses. He also stressed on the fact that considering most Indian cities have a lot of pollution, the need for electric vehicles is now.

India has been focussing a lot on roadway infrastructure so that it is able to improve connectivity and make travel seamless for commuters. Kapoor said that the government really wants to focus on this sector so that not only India has more electric buses, cars and two-wheelers, but also becomes a manufacturing hub in the world.

Premium Buses In National Capital

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said had announced that the national capital will be rolling out premium private buses which will have a system of app-based seat booking. He had said that the underlying aim of introducing this public transport is to minimise the use of private vehicles on road.

There is no fixed timeline as to when the buses will launch but when they do launch, the fares of the ticket will be market driven.