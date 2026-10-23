Uttar Pradesh is planning to expand its expressway network with four new link corridors aimed at improving road connectivity across the state.

The projects are expected to connect existing expressways with key areas, making road travel easier for commuters and improving access to industrial and developing regions.

The state government has planned an investment of around ₹29,000 crore for the four projects.

Four new link expressways planned across Uttar Pradesh

The four proposed corridors will connect major expressways and improve access to different parts of the state. The projects are expected to be developed over the next two to three years.

The planned link expressways are:

– Purvanchal Link Expressway: It will connect the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway, improving connectivity between the two routes.

– Jewar Link Expressway: The corridor will connect the Noida International Airport with the Ganga Expressway, providing a road link between the airport and the state’s expressway network.

– Jhansi Link Expressway: It will connect Bundelkhand and improve access to the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) area and the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

– Farrukhabad Link Expressway: The proposed 91-km corridor will connect the Ganga Expressway with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway through Kannauj Expressway near Kudrail in Etawah district.

Together, the four corridors are intended to improve links between existing expressways and provide better road access to important economic and industrial areas.

UPEIDA to appoint independent engineers for monitoring

UPEIDA has begun the process of appointing independent engineers to monitor the progress of the four projects. The authority has invited bids from private construction companies for the appointment process.

The engineers will be responsible for checking construction quality, monitoring project progress and ensuring compliance with the required standards. Their role will also include technical evaluation and oversight during construction.

The monitoring process is intended to help ensure that the projects meet the required construction standards and progress as planned.

New expressways to strengthen road connectivity across UP

The four link expressways could make road travel across Uttar Pradesh more convenient by connecting existing expressways and improving access to key destinations.

The Jewar Link Expressway could provide a better road connection to Noida International Airport, while the Jhansi Link Expressway could improve access to industrial and developing areas in Bundelkhand.

The Purvanchal and Farrukhabad links could strengthen connections between the Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal and Ganga expressways.

These links could give commuters more direct routes between regions and make journeys easier.

New corridors to improve freight connectivity

The four link expressways could make it easier for trucks to move goods between industrial areas and major road routes.

Better connections to the Bundelkhand industrial region and Noida International Airport could help businesses transport goods more efficiently.

The links could also reduce detours for vehicles travelling between existing expressways, supporting smoother goods movement across Uttar Pradesh.