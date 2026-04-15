With more and more number of expressways under construction in India is gradually increasing. India’s expressway network is rapidly enhancing connectivity across metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru with high-speed expressway corridors. From the newly inaugurated Delhi–Dehradun Expressway to the expansive Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, these modern highways are reducing travel time and boosting economic growth. Here’s a look at five of the most important expressways enhancing India’s road and infrastructure.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (Operational)

The Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2026, is a 213-km-long expressway. It is built at an estimated cost of around Rs. 12,000 crore. The expressway is a six-lane corridor that will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from the current 6 hours to around 2.5 hours. The newly built expressway will pass through the Rajaji National Park, for which several important features have been incorporated into the expressway, like sound barriers and underpasses.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Partially Operational)

The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, which is India’s longest expressway project. The expressway spans around 1,350 km across five states. As of April 2026, over 600 km is operational, including key stretches in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. It is built as an eight-lane (expandable to 12) corridor; it is designed for speeds up to 120 km/h. The expressway features smart traffic systems, EV charging infrastructure, and wildlife crossings and is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to around 12 hours.

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (Partially Operational)

The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, which is under construction presently, is expected to be completed by June 2026. With only the 68 km Karnataka stretch of the expressway currently operational, the remaining stretches in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are under construction. The expressway starts from Hoskote (near Bengaluru) and ends near Sriperumbudur (near Chennai). It spans around 260 km and will reduce the travel time between the two cities from the current 6-7 hours to 3 hours. Built as an 8-lane expressway, it is estimated to cost around Rs. 17,900 crores in Bengaluru and is expected to be South India’s first greenfield expressway.

Ganga Expressway (Partially Operational)

The Ganga Expressway is an under-construction expressway located in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The expressway will be linking Meerut in western UP to Ballia in eastern UP. The expressway spans around 999 km, will be completed in three phases, and is expected to cost around Rs. 36,000 crores. Phase 1 of the expressway, which is around 594 km linking Meerut to Prayagraj, is expected to be completed this year.

Delhi-Meerut Expressways (Operational)

The Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) is a 96 km expressway linking Delhi with Meerut. It was built to reduce travel time between the two cities from over two hours to under 45 minutes. The expressway opened in 2021 and was built at an estimated cost of Rs. 7,800 crores. Importantly, this expressway seamlessly connects with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway is one of India’s widest expressways with up to 14 lanes in certain stretches.