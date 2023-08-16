FE Exclusive | NHAI well-capitalised, flood damage being assessed; FY24 highway construction target to be met despite odds, says Nitin Gadkari

Despite a slowing of pace caused by monsoon and landslides in hilly states, the government will achieve the 13800-km highway construction target for the current financial year, minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said.

In an exclusive interview with FE, the minister said while the National Highway Authority of India and other implementing agencies are now “well-capitalised,” asset monetisation would be resorted to as and when needed.

“This year the monsoon season started a bit early which impacted work during May-July period. However, by August-end our average construction per day should pick up pace,” Gadkari said.

The construction target for the current year is 33% higher than 10,331 km achieved in 2022-23. In the April-June quarter of the financial year 2250 km of highways were built with an investment of Rs 99,273 crore.

By the end of this financial year the general election process would start which would impact the pace of award of new projects. Keeping this in mind the ministry has aimed to spend 91% of its Rs 2.58 trillion capital expenditure outlay by December-end.

“The award for construction is an ongoing process and it will be done in a timely manner. There are difficulties but we will be able to achieve the target,” Gadkari said.

The minister added that the Centre is assessing the extent of damage caused to national highways due to the heavy rains, flooding and landslides, and the funds that would be required for reconstruction would soon be estimated and released. He exuded confidence that the pace of highway construction will pick up once the monsoon fades.

A central team is currently assessing the damages to the road transport infrastructure in hilly states, especially of Himachal Pradesh.

“Currently, financial assessments are happening. We expect to receive a report on it after which a decision on financial aid for rebuilding this infrastructure will be taken,” Gadkari said.

He also a policy will be made for areas which experience heavy rainfalls and landslides to deal with the type of road design as well as to create physical barriers to arrest landslides that destroy infrastructure. “We have studied the problem in detail. A number of steps are required such as the dredging of the river and creation of breakwater walls.”

In August, the minister had announced the release of Rs 400 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for repair and restoration work in Himachal Pradesh. Other forms of assistance will also be provided for the rebuilding of road infrastructure in the flood hit state.

According to Gadkari, the Centre has studied the Switzerland-system in dealing with such situations.

The central government has sought “consultancy” from Switzerland to design physical mechanisms to prevent the occurrence of such extensive damage to the road infrastructure from climatic events. The centre is deploying the best technology to deal with such situations.

On the road monetisation plan, the minister said the process via the InvITs (infrastructure investment trusts) model has gained massive traction. “We have assets ready for monetisation. We also have Rs 2.80 trillion budget.”

The National Highways Authority of India has drawn up a list of 46 projects that stretch over 2612 km for monetisation this financial year.

For this financial year the highway monetisation target has been set at Rs 45000 crore and two deals for identified stretches for highways are in final stages, One deal involves two bundles of highways that will be monetised using Toll Operate Transfer (ToT) model and bring in close to Rs 6000 crore while the second one will be through InvIT of Rs 7000-8000 crore.

On the growth of the automobile sector, he said that the Centre will assist the industry to reach a revenue potential of Rs 15 trillion, double the current level. “We have become the third largest automobile market in the world surpassing Japan,” Gadkari said.

In addition, the minister talked about the adoption of various alternative powertrain technologies to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels. He said that the government will promote the usage of all types of powertrains that use alternate fuel like electric, ethanol, methanol, hydrogen and flex but the final choice will be left to the consumers.