Travel between Meerut and Prayagraj is set to become much faster and smoother with the new Ganga Expressway expected to reduce journey time from the current 10–12 hours to around 6 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the project on April 29 in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi.

On April 29 at around 8:30 AM, the Prime Minister will first visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. After this, he will travel to Hardoi. At around 11:30 AM, he will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway. The PM will also address a public gathering during his visit.

Know about Ganga Expressway: Length, cost, and key features

The Ganga Expressway is a 594-kilometre-long, 6-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor between Meerut and Prayagraj. The total cost of the project is ₹36,230 crore.

The expressway will significantly enhance connectivity by creating a seamless travel corridor linking 12 districts across Uttar Pradesh, namely Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj

A key highlight of the project is a 3.5 km-long Emergency Landing Facility (airstrip) in Shahjahanpur district. This facility will support emergency aviation operations.

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Part of a Growing Expressway Network in Uttar Pradesh

The Ganga Expressway will act as a backbone for a larger road network in the state. Several expressways are already operational or planned, including:

Agra–Lucknow Expressway

Jewar Link Expressway

Farrukhabad Link Expressway

Proposed Meerut–Haridwar extension

Together, this network will improve connectivity across Uttar Pradesh in all directions and support balanced regional development.

A Major Economic Corridor

The expressway is also designed as a major economic corridor. Around 2,635 hectares along its route will be developed into Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Corridors.

This is expected to reduce logistics and transport costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and strengthen manufacturing competitiveness.

Faster Travel, Smoother Rides: How the Ganga Expressway Will Benefit Commuters

The Ganga Expressway is set to benefit long-distance commuters by making travel faster, smoother, and safer. It will significantly reduce journey time between key cities like Meerut and Prayagraj, saving several hours for travelers. Its access-controlled design will also help cut down congestion and unnecessary stoppages, ensuring a more comfortable and efficient driving experience.

Better market access for farmers, tourist boost

The expressway will benefit farmers by providing direct access to urban and export markets, enabling them to secure better prices for their produce and improve their incomes. The Ganga Expressway will improve connectivity and is expected to increase tourism in the region by making travel easier and attracting more visitors to different destinations.

New business opportunities, employment generation

The expressway will create new business opportunities along the route, encouraging local trade and investment. Both direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created across multiple districts through Expressway, which will support livelihoods and drive overall economic growth.