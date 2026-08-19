Motorists residing near National Highway toll plazas will no longer have to make a physical visit to obtain or renew their monthly FASTag Local Pass at eligible locations. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded its online Local Pass facility to 121 toll plazas across the country. It will also allow eligible commuters to complete the process through the Rajmargyatra mobile app.

The facility is available to eligible residents who are residing within a 20-km radius of an eligible toll plaza, as per an official statement issued by NHAI on August 18. The digital system removes the need for physical submission of supporting documents and uses government databases and location-based verification to establish eligibility.

FASTag Local Pass: What commuters should know



-The online Local Pass facility is now available at 121 toll plazas across the country.

-The monthly Local Pass can be purchased or renewed through the Rajmargyatra mobile app.

-Eligible residents must live within 20 km of the respective toll plaza.

-Eligible pass holders can make unlimited trips through the respective toll plaza during the month, subject to applicable provisions.

Who can apply for the FASTag Local Pass?

Residents staying within 20-km radius of an eligible National Highway toll plaza can apply for the monthly Local Pass through the Rajmargyatra app, provided they meet the applicable requirements.

Earlier, commuters seeking a Local Pass had to visit the concerned toll plaza and submit documents to prove their residential address within the prescribed radius and fulfil other eligibility requirements. The new digital process allows these checks without a physical visit.

Announcing the expansion on X, NHAI stated that eligible National Highway commuters can now “apply, renew and manage their Local Passes” directly through the Rajmargyatra app, eliminating the need to visit toll plazas and submit documents physically.

How does digital verification work?

The online system uses consent-based integration with DigiLocker and VAHAN to retrieve and verify relevant information. The details will consist of the applicant’s address, vehicle details and linked FASTag.

NHAI stated eligibility is also determined using GIS-based verification, which verify whether the applicant’s registered address falls within the required 20-km radius of the eligible toll plaza.

By using verified government data and GIS-based checks, the system reduces the need for manual documentation. NHAI mentioned that the process is intended to boost consistency, accuracy and transparency while reducing manual intervention.

Digital Local Pass facility

The Digital Local Pass facility was first launched in July 2026 at the Mundka-Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Urban Extension Road-II (UER) in Delhi.

Following the initial rollout, the facility has now been expanded to 121 toll plazas nationwide.

NHAI has stated that it plans to extend the digital service to additional toll plazas across the country in the coming months.

How to check if your toll plaza is eligible

National Highways users can check whether the digital FASTag Local Pass Facility is available at their toll plaza. As per NHAI, commuters can check the list of eligible toll plazas at https://rajmargyatra.nhai.gov.in/buy-fastag-local pass.

Once the eligibility is established, commuters can use the Rajmargyatra mobile app to buy or renew their monthly Local Pass.