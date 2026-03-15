The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the FASTag Annual Pass fee for the financial year 2026–27, raising it by Rs 75 from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075. The new rate will come into effect from April 1, 2026, according to a statement issued by the government on Saturday. The revision has been carried out under the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

The FASTag Annual Pass, introduced on August 15, 2025, is designed for eligible non-commercial vehicles and allows users to pay a one-time amount instead of recharging their FASTag frequently. NHAI said the facility has seen strong uptake among private vehicle owners, with over 56 lakh users now using it.

Who can use the FASTag Annual Pass?

The Annual Pass is available for non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans that have a valid and active FASTag. The revised rate will apply at around 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and National Expressways.

However, the pass does not apply across every toll point. It is not valid at toll plazas on roads managed by state governments or local bodies, including certain expressways and state highways. At such locations, the FASTag will continue to work as a regular tag and the standard toll fee will apply.

How long does the pass remain valid, and where one can buy it?

According to NHAI, the pass remains valid for one year or 200 toll crossings, whichever comes first. Once either of these limits is reached, the FASTag automatically reverts to a regular FASTag.

The Annual Pass can be purchased through the Rajmarg Yatra app or the NHAI website. After payment, it gets activated on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle within two hours.

How widely is the pass being used?

The government said the Annual Pass has received a strong response since launch. As per PIB, it now has over 56 lakh users, and it’s a sizeable share of non-commercial car toll transactions on National Highways that are being made through this system.

The Indian Express also reported that by January 2026, the FASTag Annual Pass had recorded more than 26.55 crore transactions since its launch. Among toll plazas, Bijwasan Fee Plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram border has seen the highest use, followed by Mundka Toll Plaza and Jhinjholi Fee Plaza near Delhi.

For users who do not opt for the Annual Pass, the regular FASTag system will continue unchanged.