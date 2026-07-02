Every monsoon, highways across Himachal Pradesh face disruptions from landslides, flooding, slope failures and debris accumulation, often cutting off towns, delaying emergency services and affecting tourism and freight movement. To reduce these risks, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has stepped up its monsoon preparedness with a combination of engineering interventions and emergency response measures.

According to NHAI, vulnerable stretches across the state have been identified through detailed surveys, allowing authorities to prioritise locations that are most susceptible to weather-related damage before peak rainfall intensifies.

Engineering solutions beyond temporary repairs

In a statement issued on Thursday, NHAI said vulnerable locations susceptible to landslides, slope failures, debris accumulation, flooding and other monsoon-related hazards have been identified through detailed surveys, and priority-based preventive measures have been undertaken to minimise disruptions.

The authority said engineering interventions have been carried out at several critical locations, including hill protection works, slope stabilisation, construction of retaining walls, improved drainage systems and anti-erosion measures to enhance the resilience of highway infrastructure against adverse weather conditions.

Unlike temporary post-disaster repairs, these measures are intended to reduce the likelihood of repeated road failures by improving slope stability and water drainage, two of the biggest contributors to highway damage during heavy rainfall.

Special emphasis has been placed on stretches that witnessed severe damage during previous monsoon seasons. In addition to immediate protective works, NHAI has prepared long-term mitigation plans involving the construction of bridges, protective structures and other permanent infrastructure to improve the stability of vulnerable highway sections.

Faster response to keep highways operational

Beyond strengthening infrastructure, NHAI has expanded its emergency preparedness to ensure that blocked highways can be reopened more quickly when weather-related incidents occur.

Considering the challenging terrain of the Himalayan region, NHAI has strengthened its monitoring and emergency response mechanism to ensure rapid restoration of traffic in the event of landslides or other weather-related incidents. Adequate machinery, technical experts, field personnel and emergency response equipment have been strategically deployed at vulnerable locations across the state, while continuous monitoring is being carried out throughout the monsoon season.

The authority said it is working in close coordination with district administrations, police, disaster management authorities and other concerned agencies to ensure prompt response and effective management of emergencies affecting National Highways.

Reiterating its commitment to providing safe and seamless travel, NHAI advised commuters to exercise caution while travelling during periods of heavy rainfall and to strictly follow traffic advisories issued by the concerned authorities.

The authority also appealed to road users to immediately report emergencies such as accidents, landslides, road blockages or other incidents on National Highways through the NHAI National Highway Helpline 1033, or by contacting the local police, district administration or the concerned project control room for timely assistance.