The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that the Ganga Expressway will be toll-free for 15 days starting from the date of its commercial operation date. As per a PTI report, the move is aimed at allowing the public to take a ‘test drive’ of the state’s longest expressway without any charges.

“In public interest, it has been decided that the Ganga Expressway will remain toll-free for 15 days from its opening so that the maximum number of people can experience this modern infrastructure,” the UP government said in an official statement.

No fee will be charged from commuters for using the expressway in these 15 days, it added.

As per a PTI report, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has already issued directives to its private partners including IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Adani Infrastructure to suspend toll collection during the period.

Notably, the decision to announce a 15 day toll free window came after the Independent Engineer issued a provisional certificate, officially declaring the expressway ready for public use and marking its commercial operation date.

Toll-free does not mean rule-free

While making the announcement UPEIDA was quick to clarify that toll-free does not mean rule-free. Officials told Reuters that there will be zero compromise on road safety, traffic management, and maintenance standards during these 15 days.

The 15-day window isn’t just a gift to commuters; it’s a strategic move to build public confidence in the massive infrastructure project and encourage regional tourism.

According to an official statement cited by, the goal is to allow the maximum number of people to experience the quality, speed, and safety of the modern infrastructure firsthand. Highway patrols and emergency services will be fully operational to manage the expected surge in traffic.