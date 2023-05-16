Electric buses in Delhi: Infrastructure of depots to be revamped completely! Here’s what’s in store

E-buses are going to sway the national capital soon enough and the preliminary work has already begun! We all know that the government is planning to go all electric by 2025, so naturally upgrading the infrastructure of these bus depots is the primary agenda.

Delhi’s transport department has already begun working on redeveloping or upgrading the bus depots for electric buses, an report by The Indian Express says. As of now, three bus depots in Delhi, namely – Rohini Sector 37, Rajghat and Mundela Kalan, have already been electrified.

A transport official told IE that apart from upgrading the existing bus depots, new e-bus depots are also being constructed. The transport department has already issued tenders, and as they are finalised, work will begin on the ground.

Redeveloped e-bus depots to have workshops and more!

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 13.47 crore which will include construction of workshops, permanent administrative buildings and other important facilities for maintenance of e-buses at depots in Hasapur, Raj Ghat-I and Rohini-I. The official told IE that the tenders that have been floated are for redevelopment of nine depots, out of which DTC depots will also be upgraded. These DTC depots are at Kalkaji, Rohini-I, Rohini-II, BBM, Subah Place and Sukhdev Vihar.

Transport & Environment minister of Delhi, Kailas Gehlot, had announced redevelopment of e-bus depots as one of the key projects in this year’s budget. The Delhi government, as per IE, had said that it would spend around Rs 1500 crore on redeveloping bus depots to be in accordance with e-buses.

The report claims that around 57 existing bus depots are expected to have e-buses, out of which 17 depots will be upgraded by June and the remaining will be redeveloped by December this year. Nine new e-bus depots are also being constructed at Narela, Daurala, East Vinod Nagar 2, Burari, Savda Ghevra, Kapashera, Chattarpur and Gadaipur.