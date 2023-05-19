Dwarka Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares latest update on the completion – Know key details here

Dwarka Expressway, which is being constructed as part of the Delhi decongestion plan, is expected to be completed by April 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. As per the minister, the expressway, which is the country’s first elevated 8-lane access controlled urban expressway, is being constructed at the total cost of Rs 9,000 crore and will be completed in four packages.

Gadkari had earlier said that the expressway will be completed in the next four months with the total cost of around Rs 10,000 crore. The minister, while interacting with the media after inspecting the expressway, also informed that it will have a fully-automated tolling system and that the eproject will be consist of an intelligent transportation system (ITS), a PTI report said.

Three lane project

While the three-lane project is being constructed on both sides of the road, it will start from Shiv Murti on NH-8 and will end at Kherki Daula Toll plaza. It may be noted that the total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 km. Out of this, 18.9 km falls in Haryana and the remaining is in the national capital.

Connect IGI Airport and other expressways

It will also help with connecting Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dwarka. Once completed, the expressway will also help in connecting the upcoming India International Convention Centre in sector 25 of Dwarka.Importantly, 23 km of the road out of the total span of expressway is elevated, while 4 km of tunnel is also under construction. Authorities are also constructing 3.6 km long tunnel from Dwarka Expressway to Palam Airport. Notably, work has been completed by 99.3 percent in Gugaon. Additionally, the work has been completed on cloverleaf. As per the report, it has a circumference of over 2 km and, after its completion , it will be one of the country’s largest structures.

Once completed, the expressway will not only help smooth with movement of vehicles towards the Delhi airport as also the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, ibut also towards Delhi-Mumbai highway, which is under construction currently.