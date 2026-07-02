Travellers using the Delhi–Jaipur section of National Highway-48 (NH-4) may experience smoother journeys as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded its barrier-free toll collection system by launching Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling at the Manoharpura Toll Plaza in Rajasthan. The move follows the introduction of Rajasthan’s first MLFF-enabled toll plaza at Daulatpura on June 19. It is also part of the authority’s plan to modernise toll collection using digital technologies.

Announcing the latest update on X, NHAI stated, “Rajasthan’s barrier-free tolling journey continues!” The authority also said it plans to transition the Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza on the same Delhi-Jaipur corridor to the MLFF system. It further added, “making commuting on the busy Delhi-Jaipur section seamless and barrier-free.”

Here’s what changes for commuters on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Unlike conventional toll plazas, where motorists slow down or stop to pay the toll, the MLFF system permits vehicles to continue moving while the toll is collected electronically. The technology integrates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras with FASTag-based electronic toll collection to identify vehicles and automatically withdraw the applicable user fee.

As per the NHAI, the system “enables vehicles to pass through toll locations without stopping, ensuring seamless traffic flow, reduced waiting time, enhanced fuel efficiency and lower vehicular emissions.”

For commuters, this means shorter queues at toll locations, less time spent waiting for barriers to open and enhanced traffic movement, especially during peak hours.

NHAI also mentioned in its official release that the technology also reduces the need for manual intervention in toll collection, helping make the process more efficient.

Key points for FASTag users

While vehicles no longer need to stop at the toll plaza, motorists must ensure that their FASTag account has sufficient balance before making entry in the MLEF section. The FASTag should also be valid and functional, as the system depends on both the FASTag and the vehicle registration number captured through ANPR technology.

If a vehicle passes through the toll location with insufficient FASTag balance, an invalid FASTag or a non-functional tag then the NHAI will generate an Electronic Notice (E-Notice) for non-payment of the user fee.

The authority said users must pay the required toll within 72 hours of receiving the notice. If someone fails to do so, the toll will be charged at twice the normal rate applicable to that category of vehicle.

Motorists can check and pay the E-notice through the designated Parivahan portal or the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application.

Part of NHAI’s Digital Highway push

The introduction of Manoharpura registers the second MLFF-enabled toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 within a fortnight. NHAI stated that the upcoming transition of Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza will further expand barrier-free travel on the corridor.

The authority mentioned that the MLFF framework is aimed at boosting the overall toll system by reducing the dependence on the physical toll barriers and streamlining user fee collection. As per NHAI, the technology-driven system helps in improving transparency in toll collection and will also reduce the operational costs related to setting up and managing conventional toll plazas.

Underlining the broader objective of the initiative, NHAI states the MLFF rollout is helping build “a modern, efficient and transparent tolling ecosystem.” It further added that the initiative supports the Government of India’s vision of using technology to improve public services, strengthen ease of living and ease of doing business.