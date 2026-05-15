To improve last-mile connectivity and help commuters reach their destinations on time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in partnership with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has launched a hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in Delhi’s Central Vista area from today.

The new shuttle service is aimed at helping commuters who often struggle to find autos or cabs after getting down at metro stations near Central Vista.

Buses to connect key Central Vista offices and landmarks

The new shuttle bus service will make it easier to travel between Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth Metro stations and key government offices in the Central Vista area. The service will connect important landmarks and institutions, including Kartavya Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Akbar Road, Baroda House, National Stadium, the National Gallery of Modern Art, India Gate, and Seva Teerth Metro Station, making commuting more convenient for daily travellers.

Shuttle services timings and days of operation

The shuttle buses will run on working days from Monday to Friday, except on gazetted holidays. They will operate during peak office hours when most people travel for work. Morning services will run from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by afternoon services from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM, ensuring convenient connectivity during key commuting hours.

Shuttle Service Fares and Payment Options

If you want to use these shuttle services, then you can just pay using NCMC cards, UPI, or cash. The fare is low and fixed in two stages, Rs. 10 and Rs. 15, making it an affordable and easy travel option for daily commuters.

CCTV Cameras – Hydrogen Buses with modern safety features

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is providing two hydrogen-fuelled buses to DMRC. Each bus can carry 35 passengers and has GPS tracking and CCTV cameras for safety, live monitoring, and to ensure the buses follow the correct route and timings. DMRC will manage the bus operations, conductors, ticketing, and passenger help. IOCL will provide the drivers and supply hydrogen fuel for the buses.