The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is nearing completion, and a 4.9-kilometre tunnel near Kota, Rajasthan, is expected to open after June 20. The tunnel passes beneath the Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve and is the country’s first eight-lane road tunnel.

The new section will provide uninterrupted movement along the expressway while preserving the natural habitat above.The Kota segment was one of the final remaining sections needed to establish continuous connectivity along the corridor.

The tunnel’s construction was completed over a period of nearly four and a half years, reflecting the engineering challenges involved in developing infrastructure beneath an environmentally sensitive area.

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway: Cost and Length

The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is about 1,386 kilometres long and is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹95,000 crore.

Once fully completed, it will be India’s longest access-controlled expressway and will cut the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to about 12 hours, compared to more than 24 hours at present.

The project passes through six states, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, improving direct road connectivity between the national capital and Mumbai.

Key Sections already opened

Several important stretches of the expressway have already been inaugurated in phases:

On 12 February 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 246-km Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot section in Rajasthan, built at a cost of over ₹12,000 crore.

On 22 February 2024, the 87-km Vadodara–Bharuch section in Gujarat was opened to the public.

On 5 June 2026, two more Gujarat stretches were inaugurated: the 36-km Kim–Ena section and the 27.5-km Gandeva–Ena section.

Boost to Economy and Industry

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to improve economic activity along its route. Better roads, faster travel, and improved logistics will help reduce transport time and costs.

This is likely to attract new industries and investments and create more job opportunities in several states.

The expressway will also strengthen trade between northern, central, and western India, making the Delhi–Mumbai route one of the country’s key economic corridors.