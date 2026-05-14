If you are someone who travels regularly between Delhi and Faridabad and is tired of spending nearly an hour stuck in traffic jams, there may soon be some relief on the way. The Government of Delhi is planning a 6-lane elevated corridor aimed at easing congestion and improving road movement on this busy route.

Once completed, the journey that usually takes about an hour is expected to come down to just 10–15 minutes, making daily commuting much faster and more convenient. The project is designed to reduce traffic pressure, offer a smoother travel experience, and provide a faster alternative route for intercity movement within the Delhi-NCR region.

Where will the new corridor start and end?

The proposed 6-lane elevated corridor will begin at Ashram Chowk and extend up to Sarai Khwaja. This important route connects key points between Delhi and Faridabad. The new corridor is expected to improve connectivity and give fresh momentum to travel within the Delhi-NCR region, making daily movement smoother, faster, and more efficient for commuters.

What difference will this corridor make for Delhi–Faridabad commuters?

This corridor will make daily travel between Delhi and Faridabad faster and more reliable for commuters. It will reduce long traffic delays, especially during peak hours, and help people reach their destination on time. Commuters will also face less stress and spend less time stuck in traffic, making everyday travel smoother and more convenient.

New corridor to ease traffic jams at the Badarpur Border

One of the biggest benefits of this project is the reduction of traffic pressure at the Badarpur Border. This area is known for heavy congestion throughout the day, especially during morning and evening rush hours. With the elevated corridor in place, a significant portion of through-traffic is expected to shift to the new route. This will help in decongesting existing roads and improving overall traffic flow in the surrounding areas.