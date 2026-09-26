Delhi commuters could see a key road infrastructure boost on September 29, with two completed projects slated for inauguration and foundation stones planned for two flyover projects in South Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to launch four major road infrastructure projects, including the Barapullah Phase 3 elevated corridor, on September 29, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh stated on Friday, as per news agency PTI.

Shah will also lay foundation stones for the Modi-Mill-Kalkaji flyover and Savitri Cinema half-flyover, Singh stated. The completed Mukarba Chowk underpass is also slated to be launched on the same day.

“The projects altogether will be a crucial step towards resolving the traffic congestion problems in the city,” Singh said as quoted by PTI.

Barapullah Phase 2 to link East and South Delhi

The Barapullah Phase 3 elevated corridor, the biggest among the four projects, is intended at providing smoother connectivity between East and South Delhi. It will interlink Mayur Vihar Phase 1 with AIIMS through signal-free carriageways.

The new stretch will merge with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, taking the overall corridor to around 9 km. The project was sanctioned in 2014, and work started in 2015. It was earlier scheduled to be completed in 2017 but faced several delays and cost overruns. Its revised cost is around Rs 1,635 crore.

Modi-Mill-Kalkaji project to create signal-free corridor

Another major intervention is planned in South Delhi, where the PWD is extending the Modi-Mill flyover to the Kalkaji Temple flyover. Additional half-flyovers are also planned at important intersections as part of the project.

Together, the works have been planned to create a 7.2 km signal-free corridor extending to IIT Gate. The flyover will consist of three lanes in each direction and is likely to allow smoother and uninterrupted movement of traffic.

Savitri Cinema flyover to ease congestion

The Savitri Cinema project deals with constructing a half-flyover along with the existing structure. The proposed 435-metre facility will comprise of a three-lane single carriageway. The project was initially sanctioned by UTTIPEC in 2017 but faced delays because of pending financial and administrative sanctions.

Once completed, it is likely to ease congestion for motorists travelling towards Nehru Place, Okhla and surrounding areas. The PWD has also planned to widen the existing single carriageway into a dual carriageway.

The Modi Mill and Savitri Cinema flyover projects together are estimated to cost around Rs 371.75 crore.

Underlining the expected benefits for motorists, a government official stated to PTI, “Once functional, the flyovers will provide signal-free movement, enhance traffic speeds, and remove congestion at key junctions, especially at Captain Gaur Marg-Outer Ring Road and Outer Ring Road-GK-II Road.”

Mukarba Chowk underpass completed

The fourth project is the Mukarba Chowk underpass in North Delhi, which has already been completed. Located on the Outer Ring Road, the project includes three underpasses near Gate Number 3 of the Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

Work on the project had stopped in 2022 because of Covid pandemic before subsequently restarting and reaching completion.

The September 29 programme will therefore cover projects at two different stages-the completed Barapullah Phase 3 corridor and Mukarba Chowk underpass are lined up for launch, while foundation stones will be laid for the Modi-Mill-Kalkaji and Savitri Cinema flyover projects.