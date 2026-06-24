Delhi is set to get a major boost in road connectivity as the government has approved the first phase of the Elevated Ring Road Project.

The project is estimated at cost around ₹12,000 crore and will make travel between North, North-East, East, and South-East Delhi much more convenient for commuters.

This project aims to make daily travel easier for people across Delhi and also improve connectivity to Noida and nearby areas. It is expected to reduce long traffic jams and provide a faster route for commuters who travel across different parts of the city every day.

Elevated Ring Road Project Phase 1: Route and Length

In the first phase of the Elevated Ring Road project, a 25-kilometre-long elevated corridor will be constructed from Majnu ka Tilla to the DND Flyway. This corridor will provide a smooth and direct route for vehicles, helping to reduce traffic congestion on busy city roads.

In this phase, two new bridges will be built over the Yamuna River. These bridges will help improve travel between different parts of Delhi, especially areas on both sides of the river where traffic is usually heavy.

DND Flyway: Overview and route

The DND Flyway is an expressway that connects Delhi with Noida, one of the major cities in the National Capital Region. It is used by thousands of daily commuters.

It also connects to Mayur Vihar, a busy residential area in East Delhi located across the Yamuna River. This route helps people travel faster towards South Delhi and other important parts of the city.

Traffic congestion to ease in Delhi

Once completed, the Elevated Ring Road project is expected to reduce traffic congestion across Delhi. A large number of vehicles will shift to the elevated corridor, which will ease pressure on existing roads.

This will improve traffic flow and reduce travel time for daily commuters. People will experience smoother and more comfortable journeys across the capital.