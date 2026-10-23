Central Delhi is expected to see traffic restrictions as a large number of people are anticipated to move from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara towards Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Traffic Police has planned diversions to manage vehicle movement in the area. The changes may affect commuters travelling through some of the capital’s busy commercial and administrative areas, particularly those heading to central Delhi for work or other commitments.

n connection with the anticipated movement of a large number of people from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara towards Jantar Mantar today, traffic diversions will be in place from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Commuters are advised to avoid affected roads, plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic police instructions. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

* Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.

* For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels:

WEBSITE: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 23, 2026

Traffic arrangements to remain in place for 4 hours

The diversions are scheduled to cover the afternoon period, from 1 pm to 5 pm, as authorities prepare for the anticipated movement towards Jantar Mantar.

The arrangements are intended to help manage traffic in the surrounding areas during this time.

The impact on individual roads may vary depending on the movement of people and the traffic situation on the ground.

Commuters travelling through central Delhi during these hours may therefore need to account for changes in travel time while planning their journeys.

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Connaught Place, Parliament Street among affected areas

Commuters travelling around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place and Parliament Street may encounter congestion during the afternoon. Those heading to these areas should factor in possible delays while planning their journeys.

The traffic police has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel towards the affected locations and use alternative routes wherever possible. The advisory does not specify individual road closures or designated alternative routes.

Delhi roads: Guidelines for commuters

Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel towards Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar during the diversion period.

Commuters should plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time to reach their destinations and use alternative routes wherever possible.

The police also asked motorists to follow traffic rules, pay attention to diversion signs and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed on the roads.

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How to check live traffic updates in Delhi

Commuters can check the official social media handles of Delhi Traffic Police for real-time updates and information on traffic conditions.

These updates can help them stay informed about diversions and plan their journeys accordingly. The traffic arrangements are expected to continue through the afternoon, with normal movement likely to resume after 5 pm, subject to the prevailing conditions.