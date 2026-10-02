Commuters travelling through Central Delhi on Friday, October 2, should plan for traffic restrictions and diversions around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas. Delhi Traffic has advised motorists to avoid affected stretches wherever possible and keep additional travel time in advance.

Traffic movement is expected to be regulated or diverted around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar Road, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street and nearby areas, as per the advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Appealing people to plan ahead, the traffic police said, “Commuters and motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected stretches wherever feasible.”

Which Delhi roads will be impacted?

As per the official advisory, traffic travelling from Connaught Place towards Patel Chowk will be diverted through alternative routes as instructed by personnel deployed on the ground.

Vehicles moving towards Patel Chowk and GPO are likely to face regulation or diversion at appropriate points. Traffic on Tolstoy Marg will be regulated or diverted, and commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch wherever possible.

On Jantar Mantar Road, traffic movement will be curtailed or diverted. Motorists should use alternative routes.

Roads commuters have been advised to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has specifically asked commuters to avoid Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road and adjoining roads wherever possible.

Barricades and traffic diversions may also be put in place. As a result, commuters should be prepared for longer travel times on nearby roads.

People travelling towards Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Parliament Street and other parts of Central Delhi have been advised to plan alternative routes before starting their journey.

“Allow additional travel time and follow the directions of Delhi Traffic Police personnel deployed on the roads,” the advisory said.

Parking and stopping restrictions

Motorists should also note that stopping or parking vehicles on or near the regulated stretches is prohibited, according to the advisory. Delhi Traffic Police said such parking could further disrupt traffic movement.

The advisory also states that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) will remain applicable in the specified area in accordance with orders of the competent authority.

The public has been asked to follow instructions issued by authorities and personnel deployed at the site.

What should commuters do?

Motorists have been advised to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel. They should also follow diversion signs and on-ground directions to avoid congestion.

Delhi Traffic Police said, “The public is requested to cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police for smooth regulation of traffic and avoid unnecessary travel through the affected area.”

The advisory applies to October 2, 2026. Commuters travelling through Central Delhi should therefore check traffic conditions before leaving and allow extra time for their journeys.