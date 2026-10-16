Delhi Traffic Alert Today: Planning to travel through Connaught Place or nearby areas in central Delhi on Friday, October 16? Commuters might face traffic delays from 3 PM onwards as Delhi Traffic Police have warned of possible disruptions on 21 roads and locations due to a proposed gathering at Central Park in Connaught Place. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow additional travel time.

According to an advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police on its official X handle, in view of Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march on Friday. Traffic movements on several key routes, including Janpath, Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Barakhamba Road could be impacted.

The police have also informed that traffic diversions may be introduced depending on the situation.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Which roads may be affected today?

Delhi Traffic Police have marked 21 roads and locations where vehicular movement may be disrupted from 3 PM onwards. The list includes several important roads connecting Connaught Place with nearby areas of Central Delhi.

S. No. Roads and locations

likely to be affected 1 Sansad Marg 2 Baba Kharak Singh Marg 3 Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg 4 Panchkuian Road 5 Basant Lane 6 Chelmsford Road 7 Minto Road 8 Barakhamba Road 9 Kasturba Gandhi Marg 10 Janpath 11 Rail Bhawan 12 Rafi Marg 13 ‘C’ Hexagon 14 Mandi House 15 Patel Chowk 16 Windsor Place 17 Gole Dak Khana 18 Ashok Road (from GPO to ‘C’ Hexagon) 19 Tilak Marg 20 Tolstoy Marg 21 Sikandra Road

Source: Delhi Traffic Police advisory dated October 16, 2026.

Delhi Traffic Alert: Will roads be closed or diverted?

The advisory does not mention any confirmed road closures. However, Delhi Traffic Police has cautioned that diversions could be introduced depending on traffic conditions and the situation around the proposed gathering.

The advisory states, “Depending on the circumstances, dynamic traffic diversions will be imposed for traffic management.” This means commuters travelling through Connaught Place and adjoining roads should be prepared for possible changes in traffic movement.

Key things Delhi commuters should know

Date: Friday, October 16, 2026.

Affected areas: Connaught Place and 21 nearby roads and locations.

Timing: Possible traffic disruptions from 3 PM onwards

Reason: Proposed gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place.

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Delhi Traffic Police issues important instructions for motorists

Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to take precautions to avoid inconvenience while travelling through the affected areas. In its advisory, the police asked commuters to: “Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time.”

Motorists have also been asked to use public transport wherever possible and follow instructions given by traffic personnel and avoid parking vehicles along roadsides.

The advisory further urged commuters to “Do not park vehicles on the roads; use designated parking only.” These measures are aim to help manage traffic movement around Connaught Place during the proposed gathering.

How to check live Delhi traffic updates and diversions?

Commuters can keep a tab on the Delhi Traffic Police social media platforms on X (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest information on traffic conditions, alternative options and possible diversions. Commuters can also contact helpline numbers in case of need: 1095 and 25844444.

Those planning to travel through Connaught Place and adjacent areas after 3 PM should check the latest traffic advisory before going out for their journey.