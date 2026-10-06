Traffic movement across parts of central Delhi is expected to be disrupted on Tuesday as opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc march towards the Election Commission headquarters to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, reported PTI.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements from 8 am, with restrictions, diversions and traffic regulation planned on several important roads in and around central Delhi.

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These Delhi roads to face traffic restrictions

Traffic will be regulated or diverted along the Connaught Place-Patel Chowk-Parliament Street corridor, according to the traffic police.

Other affected stretches include Patel Chowk towards GPO, Windsor Place towards GPO, Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road and Parliament Street, along with adjoining roads.

The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel through Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road and nearby areas.

Motorists travelling through these parts of central Delhi should expect diversions, barricading and congestion during the protest-related movement.

INDIA bloc march to EC office today

The traffic restrictions have been put in place in view of the INDIA bloc’s planned march by opposition MPs to the Election Commission office. Opposition leaders are also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu to raise concerns over the SIR exercise.

Security arrangements in New Delhi district have been strengthened since Friday following protests by opposition parties and other organisations against the electoral roll revision.

The Election Commission has faced criticism from opposition parties over the implementation of the SIR exercise. The poll panel has rejected allegations of differences among its three members and said decisions concerning the exercise were taken unanimously.