Traffic restrictions will remain in place in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) and Greater Kailash-II areas from 4 pm to midnight daily until October 20 due to Durga Puja celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

With large crowds expected at puja pandals in the two residential neighbourhoods, the restrictions are aimed at managing congestion on roads with limited space and inadequate parking facilities. Devotees and visitors from Delhi and neighbouring areas are expected to attend the celebrations.

Private vehicles belonging to visitors and devotees will not be allowed to enter CR Park and Greater Kailash-II during the restricted hours, according to the advisory.

Delhi traffic advisory: Roads likely to face congestion

The traffic police have warned of congestion on several major roads in south Delhi during the celebrations. These include the Outer Ring Road stretch between Vasant Vihar and Modi Mill flyover, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg near CR Park, and August Kranti Marg between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

Traffic movement may also be affected on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road between Khanpur and Jamia Hamdard, Guru Ravidas Marg between DDA Flats in Kalkaji and Jamia Hamdard, and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi flyover.

Other stretches likely to see traffic pressure include Josip Broz Tito Marg between Chirag Delhi flyover and Moolchand flyover, along with internal roads in CR Park and Greater Kailash-II.

Delhi Traffic Police advises visitors to use Metro

The traffic police have urged devotees to use the Delhi Metro to reach the puja pandals and avoid difficulties associated with parking. Passengers travelling by taxi or auto-rickshaw can use Greater Kailash and Nehru Enclave Metro stations as drop-off points before walking to the venues.

Commuters have also been asked not to park vehicles on roads, footpaths or near the pandals. Vehicles parked illegally or found obstructing traffic will be towed away, and offenders will face prosecution as per law, the advisory said.

The police have advised people to leave early, account for additional travel time and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed in the area. Commuters have also been urged to avoid the affected roads unless necessary.

With restrictions continuing through October 20, the traffic police have appealed to residents and visitors to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with personnel to ensure smoother traffic movement during Durga Puja celebrations.