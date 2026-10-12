Commuters travelling through New Delhi and Central Delhi on Monday may face traffic disruptions as the Delhi Police have cautioned about possible restrictions and diversions at multiple roads, flyovers and intersections. The advisory has been issued in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital on October 12, 2026.

As per the official advisory, traffic movement may be impacted at 22 locations, including Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Panchkuian, and places around Jantar Mantar. However, the police have clarified that restrictions will be implemented on the ground and may change during the day.

Motorists have been asked to plan their journeys before heading out, allow additional travel time and avoid unnecessary travel through affected areas wherever possible.

Delhi traffic restrictions: Check the 22 affected locations

The Delhi Traffic Police have identified the following locations where diversions may be imposed depending on prevailing conditions.

Here is the list of affected roads and junctions

S.No. Road / Junction

1 Roundabout Panchkuian

2 Roundabout Mandi House

3 Dr. Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

4 Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)

5 Minto Road / Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg

6 Guru Nanak Chowk

7 Chelmsford Road – Outer Circle, Connaught Place T-Point

8 Bhairon Road – MGM (Ring Road) T-Point

9 Lodhi Road Flyover

10 Roundabout Neela Gumbad

11 Sardar Patel Marg – Panchsheel Marg Crossing

12 Under Bhikaji Cama Place

13 Under Moti Bagh Flyover

14 Ring Road – San Martin Marg T-Point

15 Roundabout Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road

16 Roundabout Rail Bhawan

17 Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing

18 Outer Circle, Connaught Place – Barakhamba Road T-Point

19 Roundabout Patel Chowk

20 Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point

21 Roundabout RML Hospital

22 Outer Circle, Connaught Place – Sansad Marg T-Point

The listed locations are potential traffic disruption points and not confirmed road closures. Commuters are advised to check the latest traffic situation before travelling through these areas.

Will all 22 roads remain closed today?

The Delhi Traffic Police has not announced a blanket closure of all the mentioned roads. Instead, traffic restrictions and diversions will be introduced as per real-time situations.

In its official advisory, the traffic police mentioned, “Traffic restrictions and diversions will be regulated dynamically based on real-time ground conditions to ensure smooth traffic movement.”

This means motorists may face changes in traffic arrangements during the day. Travellers should abide by instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed at important junctions.

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Travelling to railway stations, ISBTs or Delhi Airport? Check advisory

Passengers travelling to railway stations, Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) or the airport through New Delhi and Central Delhi have been specifically urged to keep extra time for their journeys.

The traffic police have appealed to commuters to plan in advance to minimise the risk of delays caused by diversions and restrictions. People who do not have any essential travel requirements have also been advised to avoid travelling through affected locations wherever possible.

Delhi Traffic Police helpline: Where to check updates

For real-time traffic updates and assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police through its official helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444. Motorists can also get help through WhatsApp at 8750871493.

Additionally, traffic-related updates are also available on the department’s official social media accounts.

Commuters are advised to check the latest updates before travelling and follow the instructions of traffic personnel to avoid inconvenience.