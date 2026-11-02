The Delhi government plans to redevelop the 3.3-km-long Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Kashmere Gate to ease congestion and improve the area’s urban infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

The project, being taken up by the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam (IVPN), aims to turn the stretch into a planned corridor that brings together the capital’s historical landmarks, cultural spaces and modern urban facilities.

“Government aims to develop the stretch not merely as a transport route, but as a vibrant link between Delhi’s history, heritage, architecture, culture and modern urban life,” Gupta said.

The redevelopment plan includes improvements to pedestrian infrastructure, traffic movement, public amenities and green spaces along the route. The government also intends to make the corridor more accessible and safer for commuters and visitors.

Delhi Gate to get Heritage Interpretation Park

The area surrounding Delhi Gate will be a key part of the project, with plans to establish a Heritage Interpretation Park. The proposed development will include a statue, pavilion, landscaped green areas, pedestrian access and parking facilities.

“The park will feature a statue, an attractive pavilion, green spaces, pedestrian access and parking facilities. Its design will give prominence to greenery, ornamental plants, trees and architectural elements reflecting the area’s heritage,” the chief minister said in a statement.

The government has divided the corridor into three sections, taking into account the varying road widths and traffic conditions along the route.

The first section will run from Kashmere Gate to GPO Chowk, covering the busiest part of the corridor, where the road width varies between 12 and 24 metres. The second will extend from GPO Chowk to Brij Mohan Chowk, the intersection towards Jama Masjid, and has an average width of 45 metres.

The third section will connect Brij Mohan Chowk to the Delhi Gate intersection, with the road width ranging from 16.8 to 26 metres on average.

Footpaths, cycle tracks and public amenities planned

The proposed design includes dedicated footpaths, bus lanes, motor vehicle lanes, parking areas, pedestrian plazas and cycle tracks. The plan also provides for modern public toilets on both sides of the road and upgrades to existing bus stops.

The redevelopment will also bring 12 prominent locations and green spaces along the route into an integrated plan. These include Agrasen Park, Lothian Cemetery, Old Railway Station Chowk, the Red Fort Green Pocket and the Dussehra Mela site at the Red Fort.

Other locations identified for integration are Chandni Chowk-Red Fort Chowk, Sunehri Masjid Bagh, Subhash Park, Brij Mohan Chowk, Delhi Gate Chowk, Ekta Sthal and Hindi Park.

The project is intended to improve movement along a key stretch of Old Delhi while creating a more organised public corridor around some of the city’s prominent heritage locations.