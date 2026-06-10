Delhi is aiming for cleaner roads, less waterlogging and definitely cutting down dust pollution. The Delhi government has signed a tripartite agreement with two technical institutions to develop a scientific road management system for the capital and work towards reducing dust pollution from its road network

Addressing dust and waterlogging

A key objective of the MoA is to reduce road dust, a persistent contributor to the capital’s air pollution. Scientific green belts will be developed along roadsides using local plant species. Rainwater harvesting and stormwater drainage systems will also be strengthened under the initiative.

The Memorandum of Agreement was signed on Monday between the Public Works Department, the Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA).

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said mechanised road sweeping and regular cleaning operations were already being scaled up across the city, as per ANI.

A first for Delhi

Under the agreement, a Road Asset Management System will be developed for the first time in the city. The system will assess road conditions, traffic load, structural capacity, maintenance requirements and the service life of roads across Delhi.

CSIR-CRRI will provide technical support in road engineering, pavement technology, road safety and asset management. SPA will advise on urban design, streetscape planning, public space development, urban landscaping and green infrastructure.

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What officials said

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government was focused on building an urban road ecosystem that is sustainable and aligned with future needs, as per ANI. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh called the agreement a step toward modern, data-driven road infrastructure.

The MoA does not specify a budget or timeline. Implementation details are expected to follow as the three institutions begin work under the framework.