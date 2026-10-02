Women using Delhi’s free bus travel facility will soon need a Pink Saheli Smart Card, as the government prepares to move ahead from the existing paper-based Pink Ticket system. Around 19 lakh cards have already been issued, as per Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

According to PTI, the government is unlikely to further extend the paper-based Pink Ticket facility. Singh stated that a notification would be issued on Friday, following which the Pink Saheli Card would become compulsory for users.

For women commuters, the change means the smart card will replace the paper Pink Ticket as the procedure for availing free journeys on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

What is the Pink Saheli Smart Card?

The Pink Saheli Card is a digital card being launched for availing the government’s free DTC bus travel facility. It will replace the earlier paper-based Pink Ticket with a secure digital smart card.

Officials told PTI that the paper-ticket system is being gradually phased out as the government shifts to the smart card-based arrangement.

Explaining the motive for the change in a video statement shared by PTI, Singh mentioned that the government had created a system so that women do not have to go through the hassle of getting pink tickets on DTC buses.”

The minister also referred to the card offering details benefits “like a debit card”.

Around 19 lakh cards already issued

A large number of Pink Saheli Cards have already been distributed ahead of the transition.

“Around 19 lakh cards have been made in total, and the cards have already been distributed to women,” Singh said in a video. The minister said women would soon start using the cards and benefit from the new arrangement.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, Singh stated, “I hope this initiative will be successful and the women will utilise these cards and benefit from them.”

How to get the Pink Saheli Card?

The Delhi government has set up 50 authorised centres across the city for issuing Pink Saheli Smart Cards. Women seeking the card should therefore follow the application procedure prescribed by the government at the authorised centres.

Eligibility criteria: Delhi-resident women, girls and transgender persons who are 5 years and above

Documents needed: Aadhaar and an Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Apply: Register online and take the generated QR code to authorised centre or apply directly at a distribution centre.

Cost: First card free, for duplicate card fee is Rs 49.

Travel: Free on DTC and Cluster buses, regular fares is applicable on Delhi Metro and RRTS.

How much does the Pink Saheli Card cost?

The first Pink Saheli Smart Card is issued free of costs to eligible women commuters. The card replaces the earlier paper-based Pink Ticket with a secure digital smart card and will serve as the mechanism for availing the free bus travel facility.

What happens to paper Pink Tickets?

The existing paper-based Pink Ticket system is being gradually phased out as the government transitions to the smart card system. The government had earlier announced several extensions to the Pink Ticket facility.

However, commuters are expected to get time to adjust to the change. A senior DTC official stated to PTI that an intensive 10-day awareness campaign would be held to encourage women commuters to obtain Pink Saheli Cards.

“Till that time, we will ensure that there is no inconvenience to travellers,” the official added.