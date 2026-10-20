Delhi Traffic Alert Today: East Delhi commuters may face traffic disruptions on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in evening hours due to Dussehra celebrations. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for motorists about possible diversions on five major roads including NH-24 and Vikas Nagar between 5 pm and 8 pm.

According to the official advisory, a large number of devotees, visitors and pedestrians are likely to gather in East Delhi for the celebrations. More people and vehicles moving around could mean congestion and slower traffic on a number of roads.

Necessary traffic diversions will be in place to manage the expected rush. Drivers have also been advised to stay away from the affected sections, take alternative routes and allow themselves extra time to reach their destinations.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Which roads may be closed today?

Delhi Traffic Police has identified five roads where diversions may be imposed during the celebrations in the evening.

Roads likely to be affected Diversion timings NH-24 5 PM to 8 PM Road No. 57 5 PM to 8 PM Road No. 57A 5 PM to 8 PM Road No. 56 5 PM to 8 PM Vikas Marg 5 PM to 8 PM

Police have clarified diversions will also be introduced as applicable. Motorists are therefore advised not to assume that all five roads will be closed for the three-hour period.

What is the reason for the traffic diversions in East Delhi?

Traffic arrangements have been announced in view of Dussehra celebrations scheduled for October 20. According to Delhi Traffic Police, the movement of devotees, visitors and pedestrians is expected to impact the normal traffic movement in some parts of East Delhi.

The detours are intended to help control vehicle flow and deal with the expected crowds during the celebrations. The commuters on these roads may experience delays during evening hours. They are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

ALSO READ Delhi Traffic Alert Today: 21 key roads around CP may face diversions after 3 PM



What can drivers do to avoid traffic jams?

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued many instructions to motorists through the affected areas.

Avoid affected roads: Motorists are advised to avoid NH-24, Road No. 57, Vikas Marg, Road No. 56 and Road No. 57 A as far as possible.

Drive carefully: Motorists are advised to be on the lookout for heavy pedestrian and vehicular movement expected.

Plan journeys ahead: Commuters should take into account additional time and use alternative routes.

Follow police directions: Drivers must obey all traffic signals, diversion instructions and directions given by personnel deployed to the area.

Park properly: Cars should only be parked in the designated parking spots. Park away from the road.

Delhi Traffic Police helpline numbers to get updates?

Commuters can reach Delhi Traffic Police on their helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444 for real-time traffic updates and assistance. Motorists can also reach us on WhatsApp 8750871493. Commuters can also get the latest traffic advisories and updates from Delhi Traffic Police’s official social media handles on X (@dtptraffic), Facebook (facebook.com/dtptraffic) and Instagram (Instagram.com/dpttraffic).

Delhi Traffic Police has also requested motorists to be patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with the personnel managing traffic during the celebrations. People travelling through East Delhi between 5 PM and 8 PM today should check traffic updates and consider alternative routes to minimise delays.