The service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram will remain closed for nearly two months from Tuesday due to stormwater drain construction being carried out by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), reported PTI.

The restriction will begin at 6 am on Tuesday and remain in place until October 15, according to the Gurugram traffic police.

The affected stretch is the service road carrying traffic from Delhi towards Jaipur, between the Rampura Chowk flyover and IMT Manesar. The traffic police have advised commuters to use designated alternative routes during the closure.

Delhi-Jaipur highway traffic diversions in Gurugram

The traffic police issued an advisory on Monday, outlining six diversions for motorists travelling through the affected stretch.

Commuters travelling from Jaipur towards Delhi and heading for Rampura have been advised to follow the designated diversion route. Those travelling towards Naurangpur should take a U-turn before the Kherki Daula toll plaza and continue towards Naurangpur.

Motorists travelling from IMT Manesar to Sector 85 should take the Rampura exit and proceed towards Sector 85.

For commuters travelling from Rampura towards Jaipur, the advisory directs them to use the service road through Sector 85, take a U-turn before the Kherki Daula toll plaza and then continue on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Gurugram traffic advisory: Routes for commuters

Those travelling from Sector 85 towards Rampura and Naurangpur have been advised to use the Rampura flyover directly.

The diversions have been put in place to manage traffic movement while GMDA carries out the stormwater drain work along the highway and the areas covering Sectors 76 to 80.

“All motorists are advised to use the designated route, observe traffic rules, and exercise patience. Proceed towards your respective destinations while adhering to the given guidelines and keeping your own safety as well as that of others in mind,” said a senior traffic police officer, reported PTI.

The traffic police have urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and follow the diversion arrangements during the construction period.