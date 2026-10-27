Attention Delhiites! Traffic movement in parts of Central Delhi may be affected today, Tuesday, due to special traffic arrangements. Restrictions, traffic regulation and diversions may be introduced depending on traffic conditions and operational requirements.

People travelling through areas around ITO, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and Shantivan may face delays during this period. Traffic may be diverted at key junctions, and restrictions could affect some major roads and adjoining stretches.

Delhiites travelling through Central Delhi during these hours should plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

Check the affected roads, diversion points and timings below to plan your journey accordingly.

Two hours of traffic restrictions: Timings

The special traffic arrangements are scheduled from 10 AM to 12 noon today. During this period, traffic movement will be regulated as required, with diversions introduced depending on road conditions and operational needs. The restrictions may vary according to the traffic situation.

Roads likely to be affected

Several major roads and adjoining stretches in Central Delhi may experience traffic restrictions, regulation or diversions between 10 AM and 12 noon today.

The roads and stretches likely to be affected include:

– BSZ Marg: ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate.

– Shanti Van Chowk: Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover.

– Asaf Ali Road: Delhi Gate to N.S. Marg.

– Shantivan Chowk: Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg.

– Guru Nanak Chowk: Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover.



– Rajghat: Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass.

Traffic restrictions will depend on road conditions and operational requirements.

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Junctions likely to see diversions

Traffic may be diverted, depending on the situation, at ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover.

Traffic personnel may regulate vehicle movement at these points as required. People passing through these junctions should pay attention to diversion signs and be ready to take alternative routes if directed by the traffic police.

Delhi Traffic Police advisory for the public

Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to plan their journeys in advance and allow sufficient time for travel during the special traffic arrangements. Commuters are also encouraged to use public transport wherever possible to help reduce congestion on the roads.

Motorists should park their vehicles only in designated parking areas and avoid roadside parking, particularly along the affected stretches.