Commuters travelling through Central Delhi on Sunday, November 1, 2026, may face traffic restrictions and diversions because of the proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory, cautioning that a large gathering is likely to be present at the venue. This could affect vehicle movement on several key routes, including those connecting ITO, Ajmeri Gate and Delhi Gate.

As per the official advisory shared by Delhi Traffic Police on X, traffic regulations and diversions may be imposed as needed between 10 am and 5 pm. The curtailments will depend on prevailing traffic conditions and operational requirements.

The police have also issued separate guidelines for DTC buses and passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station, advising commuters to use alternative routes and allow additional travel time.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Which roads will be impacted today?

Delhi Traffic Police has listed the following roads and stretches where traffic movement may be disrupted:

JNL Marg: Rajghat-Delhi Gate-Guru Nanak Chowk-Ajmeri Gate.

Minto Road: Kamla Market Roundabout to Hamdard Chowk.

BSZ Marg: ITO to Delhi Gate.

DGB Road: Jhandewalan Roundabout towards Ajmeri Gate Chowk.

Ranjeet Singh Flyover: Stretch towards Turkman Gate.

Minto Road: Towards Bhavbhuti Marg.

Chelmsford Road.

Barakhamba Road: Towards Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road

W-Point: BSZ Marg.

KG Marg: Firoz Shah Road

Traffic diversions may also be implemented at Netaji Subhas Marg T-Point, Delhi Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, ITO A-Point, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Rajghat, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Mirdard Chowk and Turkman Gate.

Additionally, vehicle movement will be regulated on the stretches interlinking Guru Nanak Chowk, Hamdard Chowk, Turkman Gate and Kamla Market Roundabout. Vehicles will be announced depending on traffic conditions.

Travelling to New Delhi Railway Station? Check alternative routes

Passengers heading to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to follow specific routes to avoid possible congestion.

From the DBG Road side: Commuters can travel through Chelmsford Road, Outer Circle at Minto Road, Connaught Place and Bhavbhuti Marg.

From East Delhi: Passengers can take the ITO-DDU Marg-Bhavbhuti Marg route to reach the Ajmeri side of the railway station.

If movement along DDU Marg is disrupted, Delhi Traffic Police has suggested another route through ITO Red Light, Connaught Place, W-Point, Paharganj, Sikandra Road and Chelmsford Road to reach New Delhi Railway Station.

Railway passengers should leave early and keep sufficient time for possible delays while travelling to the station.

DTC bus restrictions: Which roads are affected?

The advisory also warns that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus movement will be regulated on four key roads during the rally. These include BSZ Marg, the entire Rajghat-to-JLN Marg stretch, Minto Road and DGB Road.

However, the police have clarified that bus movement will be allowed depending on prevailing traffic conditions. The advisory also does not announce a complete suspension of DTC services.

Delhi Traffic advisory: What should commuters do?

Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel towards impacted areas and use alternative routes wherever needed. Commuters have also been encouraged to use public transport, preferably the Delhi Metro, to avoid road congestion.

Motorists should avoid unauthorised roadside parking, keep roads clear for emergency vehicles and abide the directives issued by traffic personnel. For all the real-time traffic updates and assistance, commuters can contact Delhi Traffic Police through its official account @dtptarffic, WhatsApp number 8750871493 or helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444.

The police have appealed to road users to cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth and safe movement during the programme.