Traffic congestion continues at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur on Monday as traffic police check vehicles entering the capital under the new anti-pollution restrictions.

Long queues of vehicles have formed at the border, causing delays for commuters travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police are jointly verifying vehicle emission standards and documents.

The checking drive follows the enforcement of restrictions on vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards. The measure aims to curb vehicular pollution in the capital amid worsening air quality. So far, 10 challans have been issued during the drive.

Image Source: Indian Express

Joint checking drive at Ghazipur border

Police personnel from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are checking vehicles entering the capital from the Ghaziabad side at the Ghazipur border.

The teams are examining vehicle documents and emission standards to identify those that do not comply with the entry restrictions.

Image Source: Indian Express

The checks are taking place at a key entry point for people travelling from Ghaziabad and other parts of Uttar Pradesh towards Delhi. With vehicles being stopped for verification, traffic continues to build up near the border.

Which vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi?

Under the revised GRAP rules, restrictions on the entry and movement of certain vehicles registered outside Delhi will remain in force from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027.

The restrictions primarily cover vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards. BS-VI-compliant vehicles, CNG vehicles and electric vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi, subject to applicable conditions and exemptions.

Motorists must also carry a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). Vehicles meeting BS-VI emission standards are not exempt from this requirement and must have a valid pollution certificate.

Alternative routes for restricted goods vehicles

Goods vehicles that are not destined for Delhi have been directed to avoid entering the capital and use alternative routes. These include the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Western Peripheral Expressway.

Image Source: Indian Express

The restrictions are part of the measures to control vehicular emissions in Delhi. For motorists and transport operators travelling from neighbouring cities, checking vehicle eligibility before starting the journey can help avoid entry-related issues and possible challenges.