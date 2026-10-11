Delhi commuters are likely to face traffic restrictions for a second consecutive day on Sunday (October 11), with the Delhi Traffic Police announcing diversions at 30 key points across Central and New Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) fresh protest call demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The restrictions came into force from 6 am, rest depending on the situation on the ground, and are expected to affect movement around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other busy intersections.

The traffic police have advised people to avoid non-essential travel and keep additional time in hand if travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals or the airport through Central Delhi.

DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on following stretches in Delhi on 11.10.2026.

1. Diversions

Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 11.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected:- 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi

2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover

3.Round About Jhandewalan

4.Round About Panchkuian

5.Round About Mandi House

6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)

8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

https://t.co/hLq6pNQgBG Nanak Chowk

10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point

11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point

12.Lodhi Road Flyover

13.Round About Neela Gumbad

14.Madarsa T- Point

15.Round About Samrat Hotel

16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing

17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place

18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover

19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point

20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road

21.Round About Windsor Palace

22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing

23.Round About Rail Bhawan

24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing

25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point

26.Round About Gol Dak Khana

27.Round About Patel Chowk

28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point

29.Round About RML Hospital

30.Outer Circle Connaught Place – Sansad Marg T-Point 2.Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations

•Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

•Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel.

•Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment.

3.Stay Updated (Real-Time Information)

For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, please keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police platforms:

•Website: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7

•X (Twitter): @dtptraffic

•Instagram : @dtptraffic

•Facebook : @dtptraffic

•Helpline Numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444

#DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates

@PMOIndia

@HMOIndia

@LtGovDelhi

@CPDelhi

@CMODelhi

@DelhiPolice

@OfficialDMRC

@dtchq_delhi

@tweetndmc

@FBDPolice

@gurgaonpolice

@SonipatPolice

@jhajjarpolice

@ghaziabadpolice

@CP_Noida

@timesofindia

@the_hindu

@IndianExpress

@AmarUjalaNews

@NavbharatTimes

@Live_Hindustan

@TimesNow

@IndiaToday

@republic — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 10, 2026

Why restrictions continue

The curbs follow protests by the CJP and student organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The groups have said their demonstrations will continue until their demands are met.

At a press conference at HKS Surjeet Bhawan on Saturday (October 10), CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde said marches to Jantar Mantar would be held every day until Gyanesh Kumar was removed from the post of chief election commissioner.

He also alleged that protesters, including Abhijeet Dipke, had faced “inhumane treatment” while in Delhi Police custody.

SFI general secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya said students would hold peaceful demonstrations. “Places where we are stopped by police barricades will become our protest sites,” he said.

ALSO READ Dhruv Rathee released, Dipke to be produced before magistrate today as CJP protests set to resume in Delhi

Where diversions are likely

According to the advisory issued late on Saturday, traffic movement may be affected at the Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg–Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and several intersections around Connaught Place.

Diversions may also be enforced at Mandi House, the Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, the Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, the Samrat Hotel roundabout, the Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg crossing and the underpasses below the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers.

Other stretches listed in the advisory include Dhaula Kuan flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, Panchkuian roundabout, Guru Nanak Chowk, Chemsford Road–Outer Circle Connaught Place, Bharion Road–MGM Ring Road, Madarsa T-point, Ring Road–San Martin Marg, Windsor Palace roundabout, Barakhamba Road–Outer Circle, RML Hospital roundabout and the Outer Circle–Sansad Marg junction.

Advice for commuters

The traffic police have asked commuters to plan journeys in advance, particularly those heading to New Delhi railway station, Hazrat Nizamuddin, inter-state bus terminals or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

It said restrictions would be dynamic and could be relaxed or tightened based on real-time assessment of the law-and-order situation. Commuters have been asked to follow the Delhi Traffic Police’s website and social media handles for live updates and alternative routes.

The traffic police helpline numbers are 1095 and 011-25844444.

Train services normal today

Northern Railway has said all train services will operate according to their normal schedule on October 11. The assurance came after several trains were cancelled or rescheduled on October 9 and 10 in view of the protest and expected congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

Railway officials said Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at the two stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 were affected. Several trains between Indore and Delhi were cancelled, while the Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express and August Kranti Express were rescheduled to run five hours late on Saturday.

West Central Railway’s Bhopal division also cancelled the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on October 9, citing operational reasons. Railway authorities said passengers with confirmed reservations would receive full refunds where applicable.