Chirag Delhi flyover to be shut for THESE many days! Commuters brace up for traffic jams – Know which routes are affected

The Public Works Department has started repairing work on one of the carriageways of the Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road, which will remain closed for 25 days from Sunday that could result in traffic snarl on certain routes in South Delhi.

The Delhi traffic police said that one carriageway will remain closed for 25 days owing to the start of repair work, while the other will remain operational. As per the traffic police’s advisory, the repair work will be taken up first on the stretch from Nehru Place to the IIT flyover, while other carriageway from the IIT flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up later, reported PTI.

Routes to face traffic bottlenecks

Despite necessary diversion suggested by the traffic police to avoid inconvenience, commuters could face traffic jams on the routes towards all major south Delhi areas, including: Vasant Kunj, Panchsheel Park and Malviya Nagar. People travelling towards airports, railways and hospitals are advised to plan their departure in advance.

Traffic advisory

As per the traffic advisory, commuters moving towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi areas on the Outer Ring Road could take left turn from the Panchsheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg and then take right turn from Moolchand towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destinations.

Restriction of heavy vehicles

The movement of commercial and heavy vehicles on Outer Ring Road going towards the Chirag Delhi flyover could be restricted to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic.

Delhiites got relief from traffic gridlocks with the opening of the Ashram flyover on March 6, but it seems to have disappeared shortly as the Chirag Delhi flyover has been closed owing to the repair work. Commuters will have to prepare themselves to face traffic snarls again.