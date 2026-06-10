The Centre has approved a Rs 1,359 crore project to widen the Nagaur-Bikaner section of National Highway-62 to four lanes, a move expected to improve road connectivity and support economic activity across western Rajasthan.

The project will be developed under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and is aimed at facilitating faster and safer movement between two important districts of the state.

Officials said the highway upgrade is expected to improve transport efficiency while supporting investment, trade and employment opportunities in the region.

Four-lane highway to improve movement across western Rajasthan

The Nagaur-Bikaner corridor serves as an important road link in western Rajasthan. The proposed expansion is expected to ease travel and strengthen connectivity between urban centres and surrounding areas.

According to the official statement, the project received approval following efforts by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma as the state continues to focus on strengthening transport infrastructure.

The upgraded highway is also expected to support industrial development and provide better road access for businesses operating in the region.

Project expected to support industry and tourism

Officials said improved road infrastructure could help accelerate industrial and tourism-related activities by enabling smoother transportation and reducing travel constraints.

The enhanced corridor is expected to provide safer travel conditions while improving logistics efficiency for goods movement.

Sharma said the approval reflects the vision of the “double-engine government” and its commitment to infrastructure development.

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“Expansion of a modern, safe and efficient road network is being continuously prioritised in the state,” he said.

He added that the project would infuse new energy into economic activities in Nagaur, Bikaner and adjoining areas, and would be a significant step towards realising the goal of a ‘Viksit Rajasthan’.

Once completed, the four-laning project is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and support long-term economic growth across western Rajasthan.