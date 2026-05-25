The central government has approved a Rs 414.16 crore project to construct an elevated flyover and service road along National Highway 66 in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, Captain Brijesh Chowta, MP from Dakshina Kannada, announced. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already initiated the tendering process, with bids due by July 8, 2026.

Chowta announced the development on social media, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for sanctioning the project. Chowta said he had been “consistently pursuing” the project to strengthen port connectivity in the region.

Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri @nitin_gadkari ji, and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji for sanctioning the ₹414.16 crore elevated flyover and service road project… pic.twitter.com/L4yhrPesrx — Captain Brijesh Chowta ಕ್ಯಾಪ್ಟನ್ ಬ್ರಿಜೇಶ್ ಚೌಟ (@CaptBrijesh) May 22, 2026

What is being built

As per the tender, the project entails the construction of a six-lane viaduct and service road stretching approximately 3.07 kilometres, from Baikampady at kilometre marker 365.200 to KIOCL Junction at kilometre marker 368.275 on NH-66. The contract will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, with a completion period of 913 days from the date of award.



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The tender

NHAI floated the open tender on May 21, 2026. As per the tender, the estimated project cost is Rs 311.33 crore, exclusive of GST.

The tender stated that the firms interested in bidding must deposit an Earnest Money Deposit of Rs 3.11 crore, along with a tender fee of Rs 40,000, payable to NHAI at New Delhi. The bids will be opened on 9 July.

Why it matters

As per Chowta, NH-66, which runs along India’s western coastline, is a critical freight corridor for cargo moving to and from New Mangalore Port, one of the country’s major public sector ports handling coal, petroleum, and iron ore traffic. The stretch between Baikampady and KIOCL Junction currently experiences significant congestion, given its proximity to the port and the industrial belt in the area.

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KIOCL, formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company, operates a pelletisation plant in the area, adding to the volume of heavy commercial vehicles on the stretch.

Chowta said the project would “improve cargo movement, ease congestion, enhance road safety, and pave the way for the growth of Dakshina Kannada.”